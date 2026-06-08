King Charles and Queen Camilla Pull Off the Most Epic Rewear at Royal Wedding

To be fair, it was a daytime occasion, which meant a morning suit would suffice for Charles. As for Camilla, she looked lovely in a pastel yellow dress by Anna Valentine that was wedding-appropriate and didn’t seem too overdressed for a trophy presentation immediately after.

It also wasn’t just any old horse race. The last time a reigning monarch turned up for Derby Day was in 2019 when Queen Elizabeth II was still on the throne. Supposedly, a helicopter could be heard outside the church just five minutes before the wedding ceremony wrapped. The king and queen came out with the bride and groom and other church-goers, waved to royal onlookers, then were off.

Talk about a commitment to royal service.