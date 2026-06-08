King Charles slow down? Never. At least, that’s how it seems given the fact that he not only attended his nephew Peter Phillips’ wedding to Harriet Sperling on Saturday, June 6, the king—with Queen Camilla by his side—then traveled 100 miles from the Cotswolds to Surrey to present the trophy at the annual Epsom Derby.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Pull Off the Most Epic Rewear at Royal Wedding
We love that they were double-booked
First, a royal disclaimer: According to reports, Charles had already committed to attending the Epsom Derby before Phillips and Sperling confirmed their wedding date and sent out invites. Apparently, His Majesty is a man of his word, so a chopper was dispatched, and off he and Camilla went immediately following the Gloucestershire-based ceremony.
But here’s the impressive part: Charles and Camilla chose looks that could pull double duty. In other words, there was no outfit change up in the air, no scramble to show off a totally different ensemble (which is a key royal tactic that’s often employed to help visually distinguish between different events). Instead, the royal pair opted for looks that worked for both occasions. To go from a wedding to a horse race without a sartorial switch-up? That’s quite the feat—and sustainable, too.
To be fair, it was a daytime occasion, which meant a morning suit would suffice for Charles. As for Camilla, she looked lovely in a pastel yellow dress by Anna Valentine that was wedding-appropriate and didn’t seem too overdressed for a trophy presentation immediately after.
It also wasn’t just any old horse race. The last time a reigning monarch turned up for Derby Day was in 2019 when Queen Elizabeth II was still on the throne. Supposedly, a helicopter could be heard outside the church just five minutes before the wedding ceremony wrapped. The king and queen came out with the bride and groom and other church-goers, waved to royal onlookers, then were off.
Talk about a commitment to royal service.