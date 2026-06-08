Kate Middleton Nearly Breaks Golden Wedding Rule—and It's Not the First Time She's Done It

The Princess of Wales attended the wedding of Phillips and Harriet Sperling alongside Prince William, who donned a morning suit. (Her in-laws were also in attendance.) Princess Catherine opted for a coordinating cream ensemble anchored by a tweed Roland Mouret midi dress and Jane Taylor boater hat. She accessorized with a simple pair of pointed-toe pumps and a raffia clutch. On her wrist was Princess Diana's Nigel Milne Birthright three-strand pearl bracelet.

This isn't the first time the Princess of Wales has opted for a light-colored wedding guest outfit. For her sister Pippa Middleton Matthews's 2017 nuptials, Kate donned a blush ensemble with a floral fascinator.