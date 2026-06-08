I recently received an invitation to a black-tie wedding and the stipulations were clear: The dress had to touch the floor, and guests could not wear white or black. Of course, not wearing white as a wedding guest is a time-honored, sacred rule—one that inevitably causes scandal if broken. But over the weekend, Kate Middleton toed the line at her cousin-in-law Peter Phillips's Cotswolds wedding, and that's not the first time she's done it.
Kate Middleton Nearly Breaks Golden Wedding Rule—and It's Not the First Time She's Done It
A royal risk
The Princess of Wales attended the wedding of Phillips and Harriet Sperling alongside Prince William, who donned a morning suit. (Her in-laws were also in attendance.) Princess Catherine opted for a coordinating cream ensemble anchored by a tweed Roland Mouret midi dress and Jane Taylor boater hat. She accessorized with a simple pair of pointed-toe pumps and a raffia clutch. On her wrist was Princess Diana's Nigel Milne Birthright three-strand pearl bracelet.
This isn't the first time the Princess of Wales has opted for a light-colored wedding guest outfit. For her sister Pippa Middleton Matthews's 2017 nuptials, Kate donned a blush ensemble with a floral fascinator.
As for the bride herself, Sperling opted for a Kate-approved designer, Emilia Wickstead, for her ivory white column gown and lace veil. Her bridesmaids, which consisted of daughter Georgina (13) and Phillip's daughters Savannah (15) and Isla (14), also donned Wickstead creations and floral headpieces. Sperling accessorized her bridal look with satin Jimmy Choo slingbacks and a tiara by Pragnell, the jeweler who designed her engagement ring.