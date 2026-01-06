Royal Fiancée Harriet Sperling Makes Super Stylish Appearance—and I'm Loving Those Western Boots

Phillips, who is the first-born son of Princess Anne, and Sperling were spotted alongside his sister, Zara Tindall, and her entire fam—husband Mike Tindall, plus their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall, too. Phillips and Sperling attended the occasion with their own children, as well. (Peter shares daughters Savannah and Isla with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, while Harriet is the mother of a teenager, Georgina, from a previous relationship.)

Sperling, whose impeccable style we’ve been clocking since she first arrived on the royal scene, didn’t disappoint, stepping out in a coordinated set (a jacket and a skirt) from Wiggy Kit and a western-inspired pair of boots from Penelope Chilvers, a Princess-Catherine approved brand. That’s not all: Her entire look, which she styled with an Anya Hindmarch handbag and a hat from JT Millinery, felt winter-ready and chic. Like something you could just as easily wear to brunch as you could to a day betting on horses, as the royals tend to do.