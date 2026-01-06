Following news of their engagement last summer, it’s been a royal minute since we last saw Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, step out with his wife-to-be and NHS nurse, Harriet Sperling. That’s why we were delighted to see the pair make a special appearance at the New Year’s Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse—a royal tradition.
Royal Fiancée Harriet Sperling Makes Super Stylish Appearance—and I'm Loving Those Western Boots
The countdown to their royal wedding is on
Phillips, who is the first-born son of Princess Anne, and Sperling were spotted alongside his sister, Zara Tindall, and her entire fam—husband Mike Tindall, plus their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall, too. Phillips and Sperling attended the occasion with their own children, as well. (Peter shares daughters Savannah and Isla with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, while Harriet is the mother of a teenager, Georgina, from a previous relationship.)
Sperling, whose impeccable style we’ve been clocking since she first arrived on the royal scene, didn’t disappoint, stepping out in a coordinated set (a jacket and a skirt) from Wiggy Kit and a western-inspired pair of boots from Penelope Chilvers, a Princess-Catherine approved brand. That’s not all: Her entire look, which she styled with an Anya Hindmarch handbag and a hat from JT Millinery, felt winter-ready and chic. Like something you could just as easily wear to brunch as you could to a day betting on horses, as the royals tend to do.
Still, it feels like a tease to see Phillips and Sperling step out as we eagerly await news of a wedding date. It’s been over four months since the pair made their romance official and shared the news of their upcoming plans to say “I do.” Will they keep things low-key a la Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi? Or host an occasion that feels a bit more splashy? Time will tell.
In the meantime, we’ll be keeping tabs on their relationship—and shopping those boots.