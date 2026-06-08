There Was Something Noticeably Different About Prince William’s Body Language During His Recent Outing

Body language is one of those things that can honestly say more than words ever do. Whether it is relationship dynamics or just general vibes, there are always little tells that hint at how someone is really feeling in the moment. And it becomes even more interesting when someone’s body language feels a little different from their usual baseline, which is exactly what I noticed during a recent outing from Prince William.

The Prince of Wales, 43, spent time in Peckham on June 3, making several stops throughout the day. I could not help but take note of his body language in the photos shared by Kensington Palace. The first standout moment comes from his visit to PECAN, a long-running community charity that supports Southwark residents dealing with poverty, food insecurity and isolation.

In the second photo from the carousel, William is smiling fully, sitting back with an easy posture and his hands resting on the table. The vibe is calm, relaxed, and very at ease. But the real moment comes in the third image, where he is seen sharing a hug with a woman during the visit.