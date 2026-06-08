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There Was Something Noticeably Different About Prince William’s Body Language During His Recent Outing

I've never seen him like this

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Jun 8, 2026
1:00pm
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Zak Hussein

Body language is one of those things that can honestly say more than words ever do. Whether it is relationship dynamics or just general vibes, there are always little tells that hint at how someone is really feeling in the moment. And it becomes even more interesting when someone’s body language feels a little different from their usual baseline, which is exactly what I noticed during a recent outing from Prince William.

The Prince of Wales, 43, spent time in Peckham on June 3, making several stops throughout the day. I could not help but take note of his body language in the photos shared by Kensington Palace. The first standout moment comes from his visit to PECAN, a long-running community charity that supports Southwark residents dealing with poverty, food insecurity and isolation.

In the second photo from the carousel, William is smiling fully, sitting back with an easy posture and his hands resting on the table. The vibe is calm, relaxed, and very at ease. But the real moment comes in the third image, where he is seen sharing a hug with a woman during the visit.

His arms are fully wrapped around her and his head is leaned in, which makes it come across as a genuinely warm and sincere moment. It feels less like a quick polite greeting and more like a real connection, the kind that says “I am actually here and present,” rather than just going through the motions of a public appearance.

It's not that he usually seems disengaged at events, because he does not, but these small visual cues just suggest an extra layer of ease and comfort on this particular day. That sense of engagement carried through to his next stop as well.

Kensington Palace also shared images from his visit to The Prince of Peckham Pub, a community-led space built on the idea that pubs can serve as inclusive gathering places. There, he learned about initiatives like Chatty Patty, which offers free tea, conversation and companionship each week to help reduce loneliness and build local connection.

The lead photo really says it all. William is seen dapping up another man, both of them caught mid-moment like they are laughing at something genuinely funny. Across the board, it just looks like a day filled with easy conversation, laughter, and a version of royal duty that feels a little more relaxed than usual.

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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