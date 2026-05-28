Prince William has had an incredibly busy last few days as he embarked on a visit to several work sites and organizations supported by The Duchy of Cornwall, the estate he inherited as the Prince of Wales. He has zipped across Cornwall and its archipelago, the Isles of Scilly, to visit various projects. Kensington Palace shared one personally signed update from the heir to the British throne on Instagram, showing him walking down an unpaved road in a striking moment of reflection.
Prince William Walks Alone on Unpaved Road in Striking New Photo from Kensington Palace
Breaking major ground
In the image, the Prince of Wales dons his typical uniform of a navy suit and coordinated button-down as he inspects construction at Nansledan Newquay, a new housing development the Duchy has been funding in Cornwall.
"Years ago, we set out to take a different approach, to think more carefully about how the Duchy could use its land to create opportunity and support people over the long term, including launching a project here in Cornwall to help tackle homelessness with the right support around it," Prince William wrote in the caption. "It’s fantastic to come back at Nansledan and to see that beginning to take shape, and to meet some of the people now calling it home. There’s still more to do, but it’s encouraging to see what’s already possible when you bring together the right people, ideas and ambition. W."
The housing program provides those facing homelessness with both quality housing and support services to help them move towards independence.
Later on in the trip, the Prince proved that he wasn't above some manual labor, and picked up a hard hat, hammer and nails to assist as he met members of the construction team and project leaders working on another build site on the Isles of Scilly. Prince William has been leading this housing project with the goal of alleviating the housing shortage faced by the archipelago's residents. The homes—the first new builds in 20 years—are sustainably built and available to residents who have lived on Scilly for more than five years, or who work there.
In a delightful surprise, the Prince of Wales went on the Heart Breakfast radio show to talk about the Duchy's work in Cornwall—and gave an unexpectedly candid update about the Princess of Wales and her trip to Italy. It was her first overseas engagement since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.
“She’s an amazing mum, an amazing wife, and, literally, our family couldn’t cope without her, so she’s been absolutely stunning, brilliant,” he told the hosts of the show, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. “She’s been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly. And yeah, she’d been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot. And so I’m really glad it went really well.”