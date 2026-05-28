Prince William Walks Alone on Unpaved Road in Striking New Photo from Kensington Palace

In the image, the Prince of Wales dons his typical uniform of a navy suit and coordinated button-down as he inspects construction at Nansledan Newquay, a new housing development the Duchy has been funding in Cornwall.

"Years ago, we set out to take a different approach, to think more carefully about how the Duchy could use its land to create opportunity and support people over the long term, including launching a project here in Cornwall to help tackle homelessness with the right support around it," Prince William wrote in the caption. "It’s fantastic to come back at Nansledan and to see that beginning to take shape, and to meet some of the people now calling it home. There’s still more to do, but it’s encouraging to see what’s already possible when you bring together the right people, ideas and ambition. W."

The housing program provides those facing homelessness with both quality housing and support services to help them move towards independence.