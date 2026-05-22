Prince William Just Gave a Rare Update about Kate Middleton

But will there be future trips of this kind for Catherine? How does she manage the royal duties she takes on in conjunction with her health? The Prince of Wales opened up about that, too: “Away trips like that take a lot out of you...so we have to balance that, make sure she’s OK and rested, but she’s in good form.”

It’s certainly a relief to get an update like this, straight from the person who knows her best, too. William also shared one additional tidbit about Italy: His surprise that his wife spoke the language! “I didn’t know she spoke Italian either! She must have dusted that off from a while ago,” he laughed. (Catherine famously spent a gap year in Italy after completing her high school studies at Marlborough College in 2000—a full year before she met her now royal spouse.)

First Eugene Levy, now this? Nothing like getting the royal scoop from the future king himself.