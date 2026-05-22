Prince William Just Gave a Rare Update about Kate Middleton

When you look at what Prince William and Kate Middleton have been through over the past couple of years, it’s a lot. Navigating a health scare—such as what the Princess of Wales went through with her cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment, beginning in early 2024—takes a toll, especially when you’re raising three young children at the same time. Today, the Prince of Wales joined Heart Breakfast, a U.K. radio show, where he opened up about Catherine and what she’s been through.
“She’s an amazing mum, an amazing wife, and, literally, our family couldn’t cope without her, so she’s been absolutely stunning, brilliant,” he said after the hosts of the show, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, asked about the Princess of Wales.