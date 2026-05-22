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Prince William Just Gave a Rare Update about Kate Middleton

The Prince of Wales got emotional speaking about his wife

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100 70x70
By Rachel Bowie
Published May 22, 2026
3:43pm
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PA/POOL/Splash News/Shutterstock

When you look at what Prince William and Kate Middleton have been through over the past couple of years, it’s a lot. Navigating a health scare—such as what the Princess of Wales went through with her cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment, beginning in early 2024—takes a toll, especially when you’re raising three young children at the same time. Today, the Prince of Wales joined Heart Breakfast, a U.K. radio show, where he opened up about Catherine and what she’s been through.

“She’s an amazing mum, an amazing wife, and, literally, our family couldn’t cope without her, so she’s been absolutely stunning, brilliant,” he said after the hosts of the show, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, asked about the Princess of Wales.

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William—who was broadcasting live from the Isles of Scilly, which he was visiting in order to open a new hospital facility and highlight a few local projects tied to the Duchy of Cornwall—also spoke highly of Catherine’s recent Italy trip. Speaking about her visit to Reggio Emilia as part of her Early Years project, he shared how he was “so proud, very, very proud” of his wife’s success.

“She’s been amazing,” William said. “She’s been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly. And yeah, she’d been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot. And so I’m really glad it went really well.”

The Prince of Wales also shed light on Catherine’s intense prep and research skills ahead of her overseas tour. “She wanted to go and do lots of research. She spends, God knows how much time now, looking through all the paperwork. She’s a proper pro on Early Years. Most evenings, I’m fighting to get past in the bedroom what paperwork that she’s got lined up, ready to read.  So, I’m so pleased it went well for her, and yeah, I think she came back buzzing.”

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Claudio Furlan/LaPresse/Shutterstock

But will there be future trips of this kind for Catherine? How does she manage the royal duties she takes on in conjunction with her health? The Prince of Wales opened up about that, too: “Away trips like that take a lot out of you...so we have to balance that, make sure she’s OK and rested, but she’s in good form.”

It’s certainly a relief to get an update like this, straight from the person who knows her best, too. William also shared one additional tidbit about Italy: His surprise that his wife spoke the language! “I didn’t know she spoke Italian either! She must have dusted that off from a while ago,” he laughed. (Catherine famously spent a gap year in Italy after completing her high school studies at Marlborough College in 2000—a full year before she met her now royal spouse.)

First Eugene Levy, now this? Nothing like getting the royal scoop from the future king himself.

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Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
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