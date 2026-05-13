Kate Middleton Just Stepped Out in Italy and Her Body Language Said a *Lot*

Kate Middleton has officially arrived in Italy for her first solo overseas trip since revealing her cancer diagnosis in 2024,. And while the Princess of Wales has a packed two-day schedule ahead of her in Reggio Emilia focused on early childhood education, I couldn't help but pick up on something else entirely: her body language. She looks incredibly relaxed, confident and genuinely happy to be there.
Throughout her time in Piazza Camillo Prampolini, Princess Catherine gave off a noticeably warm and approachable energy. In nearly every photo from the outing, she appeared fully engaged with the people around her, smiling constantly and leaning naturally into conversations and interactions instead of keeping things overly formal or reserved.