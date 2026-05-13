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Kate Middleton Just Stepped Out in Italy and Her Body Language Said a *Lot*

She's in the zone

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published May 13, 2026
2:57pm
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James Veysey / Shutterstock

Kate Middleton has officially arrived in Italy for her first solo overseas trip since revealing her cancer diagnosis in 2024,. And while the Princess of Wales has a packed two-day schedule ahead of her in Reggio Emilia focused on early childhood education, I couldn't help but pick up on something else entirely: her body language. She looks incredibly relaxed, confident and genuinely happy to be there.

Throughout her time in Piazza Camillo Prampolini, Princess Catherine gave off a noticeably warm and approachable energy. In nearly every photo from the outing, she appeared fully engaged with the people around her, smiling constantly and leaning naturally into conversations and interactions instead of keeping things overly formal or reserved.

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James Veysey / Shutterstock

Her facial expressions throughout the visit also stood out because they looked genuinely joyful rather than carefully staged. The smiles were broad, natural and consistent, which added to the sense that she was truly enjoying herself during the appearance.

There’s an ease to the way she’s carrying herself that feels especially noticeable. Whether she was greeting members of the public, chatting with children or stopping for selfies, she seemed very present in the moment.

In several photos, Catherine can be seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder with onlookers while smiling widely for pictures, and the interactions feel personal rather than performative. She also appeared comfortable with physical closeness, often leaning in while speaking and maintaining warm eye contact with the people around her.

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James Veysey / Shutterstock

One especially sweet moment showed the Princess interacting with children and using her signature parenting move of squatting down to their eye level. It’s something royal watchers have seen her do many times before, but it still creates an instant sense of warmth and connection every single time.

Even during more official moments alongside Reggio Emilia Mayor Marco Massari, Catherine still looked calm, relaxed and completely in her element.

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James Veysey / Shutterstock

If these photos are any indication, Princess Catherine seems to be stepping back into public life with a sense of confidence, ease and genuine joy.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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