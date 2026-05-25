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Wait, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Rent Is How Much?!

Any guesses?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 25, 2026
1:00pm
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It’s no secret that when it comes to the British royals, life does not exactly run on a typical 9-to-5 schedule. No punching a clock, no rush-hour commute, and for some of them, not even a driver’s license in sight. But one thing they do still have in common with the rest of us? Housing costs. And for Prince William and Kate Middleton, those costs just came into focus in a very eye-opening way.

According to The Times, the Prince of Wales is paying £307,500 ($411,435) a year to rent the family’s home at Forest Lodge in Windsor. The outlet reports that official records show the Waleses now hold the lease on the Grade II listed mansion, which they signed in July last year on a 20-year agreement.

And yes, that number is enough to make most people do a double take. But in the context of Prince William’s broader finances, it is not quite as dramatic as it sounds.

When King Charles ascended the throne in 2022, William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall along with the title of Duke of Cornwall, which comes with a serious financial boost. In his first full year alone, he reportedly brought in around $30.4 million in income, according to figures published in the Duchy of Cornwall’s Integrated Annual Report and reported by People.

So how does that actually work? As the heir to the British throne, William does not receive a traditional salary. Instead, he benefits from the surplus profits generated by the Duchy of Cornwall estate.

The estate itself dates back to 1337, when it was established by King Edward III to provide income for the heir apparent.

Today, it spans roughly 130,000 acres across 23 counties in England, mostly in the southwest, and is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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