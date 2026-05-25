Wait, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Rent Is How Much?!

It’s no secret that when it comes to the British royals, life does not exactly run on a typical 9-to-5 schedule. No punching a clock, no rush-hour commute, and for some of them, not even a driver’s license in sight. But one thing they do still have in common with the rest of us? Housing costs. And for Prince William and Kate Middleton, those costs just came into focus in a very eye-opening way.

According to The Times, the Prince of Wales is paying £307,500 ($411,435) a year to rent the family’s home at Forest Lodge in Windsor. The outlet reports that official records show the Waleses now hold the lease on the Grade II listed mansion, which they signed in July last year on a 20-year agreement.