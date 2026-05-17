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Move Over Tennis, Kate Middleton's Got a New Favorite Sport to Play

Surprisingly, it's not pickleball

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By Danielle Long
Published May 17, 2026
1:00pm
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It’s definitely not a secret that Kate Middleton and Prince William are a sporty couple. Over the years, the royal pair has casually revealed bits and pieces about their favorite activities, from swimming to tennis, and have even tried things like curling and wheelchair rugby during their official outings. Well, now we can add another sport to the list. Turns out, Princess Catherine is very into padel as well.

During Buckingham Palace’s garden party on Friday, May 8, the Princess of Wales, 44, shared that she’s become a fan of the fast-growing racquet sport while chatting with representatives from the Lawn Tennis Association.

According to the Daily Mail, Catherine asked the group, “Have you adopted padel? I love padel. It’s such a good game, such a great leveler for those who don’t play tennis."

But the sweetest part of the conversation was hearing that it’s become something of a family activity too.

“It’s so sociable, and all generations can play. I play with my parents,” she added of Carole, 71, and Michael Middleton, 76.

If you’re unfamiliar, padel is basically a hybrid of tennis and squash. It’s typically played in doubles on an enclosed court and has become wildly popular in recent years because it’s social, fast-paced, and a little easier to pick up than traditional tennis.

Aside from discussing her latest sporty obsession, Princess Catherine and Prince William were busy hosting the palace garden party honoring frontline workers throughout the U.K. The event celebrated people who have dedicated their time to volunteering, charitable organizations, and emergency services in their communities.

The Prince and Princess of Wales hosted alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Zara Tindall, William’s cousin.

And because no royal outing is complete without a fashion moment, Catherine arrived wearing a stunning black-and-white polka dot midi dress from Self-Portrait featuring a structured wool top, floral corsage detail, square neckline, and flowing A-line skirt. Meanwhile, Prince William kept things classic in traditional coattails and a top hat.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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