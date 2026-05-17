Move Over Tennis, Kate Middleton's Got a New Favorite Sport to Play

It’s definitely not a secret that Kate Middleton and Prince William are a sporty couple. Over the years, the royal pair has casually revealed bits and pieces about their favorite activities, from swimming to tennis, and have even tried things like curling and wheelchair rugby during their official outings. Well, now we can add another sport to the list. Turns out, Princess Catherine is very into padel as well.

During Buckingham Palace’s garden party on Friday, May 8, the Princess of Wales, 44, shared that she’s become a fan of the fast-growing racquet sport while chatting with representatives from the Lawn Tennis Association.

According to the Daily Mail, Catherine asked the group, “Have you adopted padel? I love padel. It’s such a good game, such a great leveler for those who don’t play tennis."