The Surprising Hobby Kate Middleton Loves (and Prince William Barely Tolerates)

The heir to the British throne met members of the Colwyn Bay Blue Tits, a cold-water swimming group. Previously, Princess Catherine had shared on in-law Mike Tindall's podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, that she enjoyed the activity.

"Cold swimming—the colder, the better," she said. "I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's [saying], 'You're crazy' and it's dark and it's raining."

Two years later, it seems that Prince William has changed his tune. Per The Daily Mail, he shared with swimmers Chrissy Bolton, Georgia Daniels and Midge Owen Smith that he's done some cold plunges in Scotland saying, "I love it. I do a lot of yelling and screaming when I get in. You feel great afterwards."