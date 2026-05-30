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Even Prince William Didn’t Know This Interesting Detail About Kate Middleton

This one slipped through the cracks

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 30, 2026
1:00pm
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Samir Hussein/POOL supplied by Splash News

You would think that after 15 years of marriage, you pretty much have your partner fully figured out. The little habits, the weird food quirks, even the sleep noises you pretend not to notice. But every now and then, something slips through the cracks, even in a royal relationship. And that is exactly what happened with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

During a recent chat with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on the U.K.’s Heart Breakfast radio show, the Prince of Wales, 43, casually revealed he had no idea his wife speaks Italian.

“I had no idea she spoke Italian either,” Holden mentioned, prompting William to quickly respond, “I didn’t actually.”

He then added with a bit of surprise, “She must have dusted that off a while ago.”

The conversation came up while the hosts were discussing Princess Catherine’s recent visit to Reggio Emilia in Italy, where she focused on expanding her work supporting early childhood development and encouraging a wider global conversation around the topic.

As always, William made it clear he is firmly in his wife’s corner. He also shared a rare update on how she has been doing following her cancer treatment, which she announced in March 2024, and her subsequent remission, which she revealed in January 2025.

“She’s been amazing. She’s been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly,” William said. “She’d been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot, and so I’m really glad it went really well.”

He also spoke candidly about how carefully the family has to balance her schedule moving forward, especially with international engagements.

“Away trips like that take a lot out of you…so we have to balance that, make sure she’s okay and rested. But she’s in good form.”

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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