Even Prince William Didn’t Know This Interesting Detail About Kate Middleton

You would think that after 15 years of marriage, you pretty much have your partner fully figured out. The little habits, the weird food quirks, even the sleep noises you pretend not to notice. But every now and then, something slips through the cracks, even in a royal relationship. And that is exactly what happened with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

During a recent chat with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on the U.K.’s Heart Breakfast radio show, the Prince of Wales, 43, casually revealed he had no idea his wife speaks Italian.

“I had no idea she spoke Italian either,” Holden mentioned, prompting William to quickly respond, “I didn’t actually.”