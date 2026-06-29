When Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in 2024, it marked a big shift in royal life. The Princess of Wales, a dependable, constant stalwart, retreated from public duties as she focused on her ensuing chemotherapy treatment and recovery. This year has proved to be monumental for Princess Catherine as the public has seen her bounce back after a challenging two years. Earlier in 2026, she undertook her first overseas trip since her illness, visiting Italy in support of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. This past weekend also marked a huge milestone, which Kensington Palace documented with both a moving solo shot of the Princess as well as a personal video message.
Kensington Palace Shares Stunning Photo of Kate Middleton Standing Alone in the Rain Alongside a Deeply Personal Message
Powerful
The photo shared to Instagram showed the Princess of Wales in hiking gear, poles strapped to her back and baseball cap peaking out from underneath her rain slicker, as the weather was gray and wet. Her sapphire engagement ring still shown as she gripped a monumental rock. In the caption, Princess Catherine revealed she had undertaken the National Three Peaks Challenge: "Not simply as a physical endeavor but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back. The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people."
The National Three Peaks Challenge involves a combined 23-mile hike across the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales (Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon), with a total elevation of 10,052 feet. The goal is to complete the hikes in 24 hours. The Princess of Wales did the challenge in support of The Royal Marsden, where she underwent her own treatment.
"Through this challenge, I want to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare," she wrote in the personally signed caption. "Every individual is different, and ensuring there is a whole person approach to care enables those living through cancer to manage the deeply personal challenge of diagnosis. Holistic therapies complement clinical pathways and support patients’ ability to maintain their wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time."
The solo image was later followed up with a moving video, in which Princess Catherine stood alone in nature, birdsong faintly audible as she addressed the camera, highlighting the work of The Royal Marsden and the people she'd met during the challenge who were currently battling the disease, and those who had successfully completed treatment. She also took a moment for some surprisingly personal—and moving—reflection.
"I'm so grateful to be here," she said, "to be strong enough to walk these hills."