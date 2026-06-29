Kensington Palace Shares Stunning Photo of Kate Middleton Standing Alone in the Rain Alongside a Deeply Personal Message

The photo shared to Instagram showed the Princess of Wales in hiking gear, poles strapped to her back and baseball cap peaking out from underneath her rain slicker, as the weather was gray and wet. Her sapphire engagement ring still shown as she gripped a monumental rock. In the caption, Princess Catherine revealed she had undertaken the National Three Peaks Challenge: "Not simply as a physical endeavor but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back. The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people."

The National Three Peaks Challenge involves a combined 23-mile hike across the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales (Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon), with a total elevation of 10,052 feet. The goal is to complete the hikes in 24 hours. The Princess of Wales did the challenge in support of The Royal Marsden, where she underwent her own treatment.

"Through this challenge, I want to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare," she wrote in the personally signed caption. "Every individual is different, and ensuring there is a whole person approach to care enables those living through cancer to manage the deeply personal challenge of diagnosis. Holistic therapies complement clinical pathways and support patients’ ability to maintain their wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time."