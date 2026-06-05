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Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comments About How Cancer Impacted Her Family

It was an emotional engagement

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100 70x70
By Rachel Bowie
Published Jun 5, 2026
3:33pm
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Andy Stenning/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

During a visit to the Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Kate Middleton shared an unexpected personal insight into how her cancer treatment impacted not just herself, but her kids and parents, too.

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Andy Stenning/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

On hand to shine a spotlight on the Manchester-based treatment center, which focuses on holistic care for cancer patients, the Princess of Wales joined patient Claire Lorente and her family for a hugely celebratory moment: Ringing the bell to mark Claire’s last day of treatment for breast cancer.

A video clip shared by Hello! made clear how emotional it was for everyone in the room, Catherine included. The Princess of Wales can be heard cheering Claire on, saying, “Well done, you!” before wrapping her up in a hug. Catherine then turns and speaks directly to Claire’s husband, who was visibly shaken. “I know it’s just as hard for families and loved ones. I know how hard it was for the children and my parents. You go through it with them,” the Princess of Wales revealed, offering a rare insight into how her 2024 cancer treatment impacted Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Michael and Carole Middleton, too.

Catherine then turned to say hello to Claire’s young baby, adding, “Isn’t mummy brave?”

While there, the Princess of Wales also spent time with other patients at the facility, leading an art session and touring the center’s wellbeing garden, which provides a space for reflection and relaxation, per ABC News. This visit follows a joint engagement she held earlier this week with King Charles in honor of Cancer Research UK.

We may never know the extent of what Catherine went through in terms of her illness, but engagements like this offer a tiny glimpse into the far-ranging impact of what she endured.

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Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
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