Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comments About How Cancer Impacted Her Family

A video clip shared by Hello! made clear how emotional it was for everyone in the room, Catherine included. The Princess of Wales can be heard cheering Claire on, saying, “Well done, you!” before wrapping her up in a hug. Catherine then turns and speaks directly to Claire’s husband, who was visibly shaken. “I know it’s just as hard for families and loved ones. I know how hard it was for the children and my parents. You go through it with them,” the Princess of Wales revealed, offering a rare insight into how her 2024 cancer treatment impacted Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Michael and Carole Middleton, too.

Catherine then turned to say hello to Claire’s young baby, adding, “Isn’t mummy brave?”

While there, the Princess of Wales also spent time with other patients at the facility, leading an art session and touring the center’s wellbeing garden, which provides a space for reflection and relaxation, per ABC News. This visit follows a joint engagement she held earlier this week with King Charles in honor of Cancer Research UK.

We may never know the extent of what Catherine went through in terms of her illness, but engagements like this offer a tiny glimpse into the far-ranging impact of what she endured.