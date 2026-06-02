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Kate Middleton & King Charles Team Up for a Special Palace Event Celebrating Cancer Heroes

It's bound to be a meaningful evening

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By Clara Stein
Published Jun 2, 2026
2:55pm
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James Veysey

It’s always a nice little moment when members of the royal family step out for engagements, especially when more than one of them shows up together. And that’s exactly what’s on the calendar this week, as Kate Middleton is set to join King Charles and Queen Camilla for a pretty special palace reception.

According to multiple reports, Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales will attend a reception marking 125 years of Cancer Research UK. The event is set to take place at St James’s Palace and will be hosted by King Charles in his role as Patron of Cancer Research UK.

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The celebration will highlight the organization’s long-standing impact and put a well-deserved spotlight on the researchers, clinicians, volunteers and partners working across cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

This appearance carries extra weight given what both Princess Catherine and the King have been through health-wise in recent years.

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and was briefly hospitalized due to side effects from his ongoing treatment. The Princess of Wales shared in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. In January 2025, she announced she was in remission.

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Since then, Kate has been slowly but steadily easing back into royal life. Last month marked a big milestone when she completed her first solo overseas trip since revealing her diagnosis.

Prince William also recently gave a rare update on how his wife has been doing.

Speaking on the U.K.’s Heart Breakfast radio show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, he shared some sweet insight into her recent Italy trip.

“She’s been amazing. She’s been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly,” William said. “She’d been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot, and so I’m really glad it went really well.”

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Clara Stein

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