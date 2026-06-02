Kate Middleton & King Charles Team Up for a Special Palace Event Celebrating Cancer Heroes

It’s always a nice little moment when members of the royal family step out for engagements, especially when more than one of them shows up together. And that’s exactly what’s on the calendar this week, as Kate Middleton is set to join King Charles and Queen Camilla for a pretty special palace reception.

According to multiple reports, Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales will attend a reception marking 125 years of Cancer Research UK. The event is set to take place at St James’s Palace and will be hosted by King Charles in his role as Patron of Cancer Research UK.