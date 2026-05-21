Queen Camilla Wears the Same Iconic Turquoise Brooch Two Days in a Row

Today, the Queen Consort visited with Women’s Aid Newtownards, meeting staff and volunteers who provide aid to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. For the occasion, she donned a light blue skirt suit and dainty turquoise shamrock brooch.

This piece of jewelry has long been in Her Majesty's collection, and was presumably a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II to the then Duchess of Cornwall. The late Queen had in turn received this brooch from the Dowager Duchess of Portland upon the former's marriage in 1947. The Duchess, Winifred Dallas-Yorke, was gifted this brooch at her own 1889 wedding. The brooch features three turquoise stones each acting as a leaf in the clover, inset with diamonds.