The British royal family has shown time and again that they are a flock of style icons. While we're all lusting after Kate Middleton's handbag collection and reaching for Meghan Markle's California cool closet, the elder Windsor women have also proven their style chops—namely through their collection of brooches, which Princess Anne and Queen Camilla often use to accessorize. And Queen Camilla surprised me recently by wearing an exquisite brooch not once, but twice in back-to-back outings.
Queen Camilla Wears the Same Iconic Turquoise Brooch Two Days in a Row
A royal repeat
Today, the Queen Consort visited with Women’s Aid Newtownards, meeting staff and volunteers who provide aid to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. For the occasion, she donned a light blue skirt suit and dainty turquoise shamrock brooch.
This piece of jewelry has long been in Her Majesty's collection, and was presumably a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II to the then Duchess of Cornwall. The late Queen had in turn received this brooch from the Dowager Duchess of Portland upon the former's marriage in 1947. The Duchess, Winifred Dallas-Yorke, was gifted this brooch at her own 1889 wedding. The brooch features three turquoise stones each acting as a leaf in the clover, inset with diamonds.
Queen Camilla is currently on a tour of Ireland alongside King Charles, undertaking both joint and solo engagements. The couple hosted a garden party of charity workers and volunteers at Hillsborough Castle. Prior to the event, the Queen Consort stepped out to visit Fane Street Primary, after having received letters from the students inviting her for a visit. The turquoise shamrock brooch appeared, this time on the lapel of Her Majesty's powder blue coat, which she wore over a white floral-print dress and paired with spectator pumps. The Queen joined the students at their assembly, met teachers and staff and participated in activities.
Love that even a queen can can sport a rewear.