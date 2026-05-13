Queen Camilla Dons Gorgeous Crown and Gown for Historic Event—But What in the World Is in Her Hand?

Every now and then, amid royal duties and international tours, there’s that moment when the royals really get dressed up. We are talking full formal glam, gowns, suits, the whole polished affair. That was exactly the case at the State Opening of Parliament, where King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out for one of the most traditional events on the calendar. Both looked incredibly elegant, but it was Queen Camilla’s look that really caught my attention, mostly because of one unexpected accessory choice.

Photos shared on the royal family’s official Instagram on May 13 show Camilla, 78, wearing a long white gown with long sleeves, a flattering V-neck, and delicate detailing throughout. She topped it all off with the Diamond Diadem crown, which instantly brings that full regal energy.

But what stood out to me most was that she paired it with...a purse? The clutch does match the overall palette, but there is something really odd about seeing a handbag being carried around at such a historic event. Now, the royals often carry a bag to regular outings or even to a garden party. But in this formal context, it feels a bit surprising, mundane even. (I mean, she is a queen, after all. Was there no one else who could carry that for her while she walked around in a literal diamond crown?)