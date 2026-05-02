King Charles’s U.S. Visit Came with a Surprising Break From Tradition

In case you missed it, King Charles III and Queen Camilla just wrapped an official state visit to the United States. The four-day trip ran April 27–30 and was packed with a pretty full-on itinerary: a private tea at the White House, an address to Congress, a ceremonial military review and more. There was also a garden party on the schedule that made headlines for breaking with tradition in a surprising way.
The event, which took place at the British ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C., came with a slightly unusual dress code twist: guests were being discouraged from wearing hats. According to the Washington Examiner’s Rob Crilly, who obtained an invitation to the party, the note next to the dress code simply read “hats not encouraged.”