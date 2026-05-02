King Charles’s U.S. Visit Came with a Surprising Break From Tradition

If you know anything about royal garden parties, that’s kind of a big departure. Traditionally, these events are very much a “dress to impress” situation. Think lounge or business suits for men (sometimes with top hats) and dresses for women, often paired with hats or fascinators. So yeah, this little update definitely stands out, even though this technically wasn't a "royal" event.

Buckingham Palace officially announced the state visit on March 31, noting in an Instagram post, “On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America.”

The palace also emphasized the bigger picture behind the trip, adding, “Their Majesties’ programme will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the UK and the US, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.”