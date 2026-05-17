King Charles Shares Rare Personal Detail About His Cancer Treatment

King Charles has been especially busy lately carrying out royal duties, making official visits and speaking about the causes that matter most to him. But while the monarch is regularly in the public eye, we do not often get personal details about how he is actually doing behind the scenes. That changed during a recent outing when the King candidly opened up about one side effect he has experienced during cancer treatment.

The moment happened on May 11 during King Charles III’s visit to Guy’s Cancer Centre in London as part of the 300th anniversary of Guy’s Hospital. During his visit to the chemotherapy unit, he spent time speaking with both staff and patients and shared a relatable moment while chatting with 69-year-old patient Raymond Burgess.

According to reports from the visit, Burgess explained that chemotherapy had left him dealing with a bad taste in his mouth. King Charles immediately understood what he meant and responded, “It’s an awful sort of metallic taste. It doesn’t exactly help with eating.”