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King Charles Shares Rare Personal Detail About His Cancer Treatment

His diagnosis was announced in 2024

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By Clara Stein
Published May 17, 2026
2:00pm
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Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire

King Charles has been especially busy lately carrying out royal duties, making official visits and speaking about the causes that matter most to him. But while the monarch is regularly in the public eye, we do not often get personal details about how he is actually doing behind the scenes. That changed during a recent outing when the King candidly opened up about one side effect he has experienced during cancer treatment.

The moment happened on May 11 during King Charles III’s visit to Guy’s Cancer Centre in London as part of the 300th anniversary of Guy’s Hospital. During his visit to the chemotherapy unit, he spent time speaking with both staff and patients and shared a relatable moment while chatting with 69-year-old patient Raymond Burgess.

According to reports from the visit, Burgess explained that chemotherapy had left him dealing with a bad taste in his mouth. King Charles immediately understood what he meant and responded, “It’s an awful sort of metallic taste. It doesn’t exactly help with eating.”

It was a surprisingly candid glimpse into the King’s own experience with treatment, especially since Buckingham Palace has largely kept details surrounding his diagnosis and recovery private.

Following the visit, Buckingham Palace shared several photos from the day on social media along with a caption highlighting the significance of the outing.

“A big thank you to all the brilliant doctors, nurses and healthcare staff who work to save lives and support wellbeing, as we celebrate the 300th anniversary of Guy’s Hospital,” the caption read.

The post continued, “At the hospital’s Cancer Centre, The King spent time with chemotherapy patients, nurses and doctors. This year marks six decades of oncology at Guy’s, and the centre consolidates services once spread across 13 sites.”

The palace also noted, “At the King’s College Innovation Hub, His Majesty, who is Patron of King’s College London, heard how professors and students are using AI and robotics to treat patients, and to train the next generation of specialists who are shaping the future of cancer research.”

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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