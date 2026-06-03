Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Unintentionally Twin in Polka Dots on the Same Day

Polka dots have long been a go-to for the Princess of Wales, and honestly, the pattern has been having a bit of a moment across fashion for a while now. And it seems Queen Camilla has leaned into the exact same vibe.

Ahead of the reception honoring cancer heroes, Buckingham Palace shared that Camilla “met patients, families and healthcare professionals at St George’s Hospital - sharing words of encouragement and appreciation for those receiving treatment and those delivering care, every day.”

For that engagement, Camilla wore a black Fiona Clare dress covered in white polka dots, finished with a crisp white collar.

Neither royal is new to the polka dot rotation, either. Camilla has worn the same dress multiple times over the past year, including a September 2025 outing in Cornwall and a visit to Rome with King Charles in April 2025.