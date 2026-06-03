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Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Unintentionally Twin in Polka Dots on the Same Day

And they both slayed

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 3, 2026
4:14pm
Kate Middleton Queen Camilla 720x780
﻿Zak Hussein

When it comes to fashion, there is a pretty clear difference between what is trendy and what actually stands the test of time. The royal family tends to lean heavily into the timeless side of things, whether that means monochrome dressing or sticking to classic neutrals. And this week, two royals ended up landing on the same very classic trend back to back: polka dots.

On Tuesday, June 2, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a reception marking 125 years of Cancer Research UK at Kensington Palace. For the occasion, Catherine wore a striking red dress covered in white polka dots, complete with a white V-neck lapel. She finished the look with a matching crimson clutch and pointed-toe pumps.

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PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

Polka dots have long been a go-to for the Princess of Wales, and honestly, the pattern has been having a bit of a moment across fashion for a while now. And it seems Queen Camilla has leaned into the exact same vibe.

Ahead of the reception honoring cancer heroes, Buckingham Palace shared that Camilla “met patients, families and healthcare professionals at St George’s Hospital - sharing words of encouragement and appreciation for those receiving treatment and those delivering care, every day.”

For that engagement, Camilla wore a black Fiona Clare dress covered in white polka dots, finished with a crisp white collar.

Neither royal is new to the polka dot rotation, either. Camilla has worn the same dress multiple times over the past year, including a September 2025 outing in Cornwall and a visit to Rome with King Charles in April 2025.

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Kin Cheung/WPA Pool / Shutterstock

Meanwhile, just last month, Catherine wore a black-and-white polka dot midi dress from Self-Portrait for a Buckingham Palace garden party with Prince William.

Safe to say, the polka dots are here to stay.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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