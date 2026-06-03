Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Unintentionally Twin in Polka Dots on the Same Day

When it comes to fashion, there is a pretty clear difference between what is trendy and what actually stands the test of time. The royal family tends to lean heavily into the timeless side of things, whether that means monochrome dressing or sticking to classic neutrals. And this week, two royals ended up landing on the same very classic trend back to back: polka dots.
On Tuesday, June 2, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a reception marking 125 years of Cancer Research UK at Kensington Palace. For the occasion, Catherine wore a striking red dress covered in white polka dots, complete with a white V-neck lapel. She finished the look with a matching crimson clutch and pointed-toe pumps.