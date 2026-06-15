I Looked at Dozens of Prince Louis Photos from This Weekend and I Couldn't Believe What Was Missing in All of Them

So as I combed through hundreds of photos from Trooping the Colour, I was quite surprised—even disappointed—that Prince Louis hadn't left us one crumb. The silly faces were missing entirely. Instead, this weekend, he was as serious as his older siblings, straight-faced while sitting next to his mother during the carriage ride and while standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the fly-by.

If I'm being honest, I'm a little sad. Prince Louis is leaving behind the carefree days of childhood and is beginning to enter public life with a new awareness of his family and their history. I suspect this is just the beginning of the sobering up. But if this is any indication, it shows that Prince Louis, along with Princess Charlotte, will be steady support systems for Prince George as prepares to ascend the throne.