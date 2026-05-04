Kensington Palace Shares New Video of Princess Charlotte on Her Birthday—With a Surprise Guest

Kensington Palace released a video montage of the newly-minted tween dressed casually in a sweatshirt and jean shorts, sailing with her family and playing sports on the beach.

"Thank you for the lovely birthday messages for Princess Charlotte, 11 today!" her parents wrote in the caption.

All seemed normal, save for a special new addition. The Wales family has had a cocker spaniel, Orla, for five years. Per Town & Country, they adopted her as a puppy, in hopes she would be a companion for their dog, Lupo, who sadly passed away a few months after Orla arrived. Recently, they introduced a new member of their household: Otto, one of Orla's puppies. And Otto makes an appearance next to his mom as both are pet by the Princess while the boat they're in speeds over the water.