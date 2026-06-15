Kate Middleton Is Princess Diana's Doppelgänger at Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales attended the Trooping the Colour alongside other senior members of the royal family, to commemorate King Charles's birthday. The royal mother of three opted for Firm-favorite brand Catherine Walker, wearing a baby blue coat dress, coordinating Philip Treacy fasincator, Cassandra Goad pearl earrings (another re-wear) and Irish Guards brooch. (The Princess is an honorary colonel.)

Royal fans couldn't help noticing that Princess Catherine's ensemble bore close resemblance to Princess Diana's 1987 Easter outfit. Unsurprisingly, Princess Diana's dress was also made by Catherine Walker, which features a similar white trim that the royal paired with a matching hat. Her ensemble matched that of the young Prince William, who also wore a double-breasted coat in the same shade. I also found Princess Catherine's look quite similar to an outfit Princess Diana wore on repeat: a turquoise blazer dress with oversized lapels, white trim and matching hat (shown above), in which she was photographed during a royal tour of Spain in 1987 and Trooping the Colour in 1988.