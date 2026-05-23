Prince George Could Be Set for a Historic U.S. Trip with Prince William

There are plenty of fun facts floating around about the royal family, from the controversial herb Kate Middleton reportedly loves to Prince William’s stance on letting pets sleep in the bed. But one thing royal watchers definitely already know is that the Wales family takes sports very seriously. More specifically, fans have gotten used to seeing Prince William and Prince George bonding over soccer from the stands while cheering on their favorite teams. Now, rumors are swirling that the father-son tradition could potentially continue in the United States.

According to royal biographer Christopher Andersen, author of Kate!, Prince William may be considering a family trip involving the royal children. Andersen told Fox News Digital that a Middleton family friend shared that the family is “over the moon with excitement” about the upcoming World Cup in America, especially since Prince George is “a passionate soccer fan.”