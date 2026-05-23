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Prince George Could Be Set for a Historic U.S. Trip with Prince William

Nothing like some father-son bonding

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published May 23, 2026
2:00pm
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There are plenty of fun facts floating around about the royal family, from the controversial herb Kate Middleton reportedly loves to Prince William’s stance on letting pets sleep in the bed. But one thing royal watchers definitely already know is that the Wales family takes sports very seriously. More specifically, fans have gotten used to seeing Prince William and Prince George bonding over soccer from the stands while cheering on their favorite teams. Now, rumors are swirling that the father-son tradition could potentially continue in the United States.

According to royal biographer Christopher Andersen, author of Kate!, Prince William may be considering a family trip involving the royal children. Andersen told Fox News Digital that a Middleton family friend shared that the family is “over the moon with excitement” about the upcoming World Cup in America, especially since Prince George is “a passionate soccer fan.”

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If the royal duo did make the trip across the pond, it would actually be a pretty historic moment.

“This would mark the first known visit to the U.S. by two future kings traveling together,” Andersen explained. “This would also mark the first time the Wales children have ever set foot on American soil.”

And honestly, the idea doesn’t seem completely out of left field. Prince William, who serves as president of England’s Football Association, is expected to support England during the World Cup, and he and George have already made several soccer-centered trips together over the years.

Still, while royal fans would probably love to see William and George pop up stateside, it sounds like any travel plans are still TBD.

In response to Andersen’s comments, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “There are currently no public plans for a trip to the U.S. Hoping for a great performance from England, though!”

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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