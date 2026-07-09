Nearly two weeks ago, Kate Middleton charmed us all by completing the grueling National Three Peaks Challenge. The hike covers the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales and functions as a charity fundraiser. The Princess of Wales partnered with The Royal Marsden, where she completed cancer treatment. Earlier this week, Kensington Palace released touching photos of the Wales family reuniting after Princess Catherine descended from the final peak, including a leading image of her and Prince William sharing an emotional embrace. The PDA was so rare and raw that I nearly missed Princess Charlotte's own tear-jerking moment.
I Was So Distracted by Prince William & Kate's Emotional Hug That I Missed This Stunning Princess Charlotte Moment
Cue the waterworks
In slide five of the carousel, the 11-year-old royal appears to be crying as her mother reaches out for her. Slide six shows Princess Charlotte pressing her face against her mom's chest as the duo hold each other tightly. Though young, the Wales children are old enough to understand the implications of their mother's illness, and that knowledge surely made her accomplishment all the more special.
In an interview with Eugene Levy, Prince William spoke about how the family coped in the early days of Princess Catherine's diagnosis.
"Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things. Children are constantly learning and adapting. We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need, and we’re a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us and things that trouble us," he said. "And so it’s just important to be there for each other and to kind of reassure the children that everything’s okay."
Princess Catherine shared a personal video message while on the trails, but also spoke about it with her seat mates while attending Wimbledon. In a new video jointly posted by Kensington Palace and the tennis association, she confirmed that she completed the challenge within 24 hours.
"I think part of the journey was trying to enjoy the process, like the training beforehand, but also making time during the walk to meet people and enjoy the journey rather than just quickly getting to the top," Princess Catherine shared. "The weather was atrocious! Everybody got soaked through, but it was a very sort of stoically British thing to do. You're soaking wet and everyone's going, 'Come on, we can do it.'"