I Was So Distracted by Prince William & Kate's Emotional Hug That I Missed This Stunning Princess Charlotte Moment

In slide five of the carousel, the 11-year-old royal appears to be crying as her mother reaches out for her. Slide six shows Princess Charlotte pressing her face against her mom's chest as the duo hold each other tightly. Though young, the Wales children are old enough to understand the implications of their mother's illness, and that knowledge surely made her accomplishment all the more special.

In an interview with Eugene Levy, Prince William spoke about how the family coped in the early days of Princess Catherine's diagnosis.

"Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things. Children are constantly learning and adapting. We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need, and we’re a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us and things that trouble us," he said. "And so it’s just important to be there for each other and to kind of reassure the children that everything’s okay."