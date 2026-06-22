Kensington Palace Shares Previously Unpublished Photo of Prince William and Princess Charlotte

In the photo, Prince William, dressed in a ceremonial military coat, stands with his arm around his daughter as both beam into the camera. The photo was taken the day of Trooping the Colour, in which the entire Wales family made an appearance in both the procession and on the balcony. Princess Charlotte donned a dress with a cream Peter Pan collar, puffy sleeves and a light blue floral pattern.

The post was accompanied by a personally signed message by Princess Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Happy birthday and Father’s Day to the best Papa in the World! We love you very much. C, G, C & L."