June 21 was doubly special for the Wales family. In addition to Father's Day, which is celebrated the same Sunday as in the U.S., it was also Prince William's 44th birthday. To mark both occasions, Kensington Palace released a previously unpublished photo of the Prince of Wales and his daughter, Princess Charlotte (11). Safe to say that, though she may be sandwiched between two brothers, her father is most definitely a *girl dad.*
Kensington Palace Shares Previously Unpublished Photo of Prince William and Princess Charlotte
Plus, a personally signed message from the whole fam
In the photo, Prince William, dressed in a ceremonial military coat, stands with his arm around his daughter as both beam into the camera. The photo was taken the day of Trooping the Colour, in which the entire Wales family made an appearance in both the procession and on the balcony. Princess Charlotte donned a dress with a cream Peter Pan collar, puffy sleeves and a light blue floral pattern.
The post was accompanied by a personally signed message by Princess Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"Happy birthday and Father’s Day to the best Papa in the World! We love you very much. C, G, C & L."
The Wales children don't often appear solo in a photograph with their parents; the photos shared are usually full family portraits. The last time they had a one-on-one moment was with Princess Charlotte and Princess Catherine at Christmastime. In preparation for the Princess of Wales's annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, mother and daughter played a duet of Holm Sound by Scottish composer Erland Cooper on a grand piano. For the occasion, Princess Charlotte wore a gold hair bow, tartan skirt and navy blouse; her mother opted for an emerald green dress.
Hopefully, we'll get more Wales kids solo photos with their parents in the near future. (I'm sure Prince Louis would ham it up.)