Prince George Is Mirroring Dad Prince William in a Big Way

It’s pretty common for kids to take after their parents, whether that’s in looks, personality traits, or even the bigger life paths they end up choosing. And in the case of Prince George and his dad Prince William, it looks like that overlap might include school too.
According to multiple reports, Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince George is set to attend Eton College in the fall. If that sounds familiar, it is because it is the same prestigious boarding school William attended from 1995 to 2000.