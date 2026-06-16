Prince George Is Mirroring Dad Prince William in a Big Way

Eton College, located in Berkshire, England, is one of the most well-known all-boys boarding schools in the country. Founded in 1440, it is also the largest boarding school in England. The school has a long history of educating influential figures, especially in British public life. In fact, George’s uncle, Prince Harry, also attended Eton between 1998 and 2003.

George, who turns 13 next month, currently attends Lambrook School in Ascot with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 12, and Prince Louis, 8. The move would mark a big next step in his education and a noticeable shift into a more traditional royal academic path, especially given how closely his schooling now mirrors his father’s.

But school is not the only area where father and son seem aligned. At a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2024, William shared a sweet update about George’s growing interest in aviation.