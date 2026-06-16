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Prince George Is Mirroring Dad Prince William in a Big Way

At this point it's a royal right of passage

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By Danielle Long
Published Jun 16, 2026
5:02pm
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It’s pretty common for kids to take after their parents, whether that’s in looks, personality traits, or even the bigger life paths they end up choosing. And in the case of Prince George and his dad Prince William, it looks like that overlap might include school too.

According to multiple reports, Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince George is set to attend Eton College in the fall. If that sounds familiar, it is because it is the same prestigious boarding school William attended from 1995 to 2000.

Eton College, located in Berkshire, England, is one of the most well-known all-boys boarding schools in the country. Founded in 1440, it is also the largest boarding school in England. The school has a long history of educating influential figures, especially in British public life. In fact, George’s uncle, Prince Harry, also attended Eton between 1998 and 2003.

George, who turns 13 next month, currently attends Lambrook School in Ascot with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 12, and Prince Louis, 8. The move would mark a big next step in his education and a noticeable shift into a more traditional royal academic path, especially given how closely his schooling now mirrors his father’s.

But school is not the only area where father and son seem aligned. At a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2024, William shared a sweet update about George’s growing interest in aviation.

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According to Hello! Magazine, the Prince of Wales revealed that his son is genuinely enthusiastic about following in his footsteps, joking that there may be a “potential pilot in the making.”

While it may be a few years before we know whether George ultimately pursues a future as a pilot, it feels like this is just the beginning.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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