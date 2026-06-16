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Prince William Shows Off Easy-Going Body Language as He Receives a Surprising New Honor

Well, that's different

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 16, 2026
12:41pm
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Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News

Being a public figure often comes with all kinds of honors. Think streets named after you, commemorative days, honorary degrees, and honestly the list just keeps going. But a car named after someone? That's a special kind of famous.

During Prince William’s recent visit to Norfolk, it was revealed that a vehicle donated to the Norfolk Blood Bikes had been named in his honor. The organization is a volunteer-run emergency courier service that delivers critical medical supplies like blood, plasma, and vaccines to hospitals and first responders across Norfolk, England.

In a carousel post highlighting the Prince of Wales’s visit, the caption read, “Unveiling the ‘Prince William’ – the latest rapid response vehicle to join the Norfolk Blood Bikes fleet.”

The Ford Kuga medical rapid-response vehicle was privately funded by Prince William and Princess Kate, and officially carries his name as a nod to the royal support behind the initiative.

The caption also explained more about the group’s mission, noting, “On shift with Norfolk Blood Bikes, a volunteer-led emergency courier service operating 365 days a year, delivering blood, plasma, vaccines and other urgent medical supplies to hospitals and emergency responders across the region,” adding that the team plays a key role in supporting NHS services by making sure lifesaving supplies reach patients quickly and safely, often outside of normal working hours when timing matters most.

And while the royally named vehicle is making headlines, Prince William also delivered on his title of TikTok's biggest royal fashionista during the visit.

He wore trousers, a light blue shirt, and a tan checked jacket, leaning into that easygoing royal vibe fans have come to expect. His body language throughout the engagement also reflected a calm, approachable energy, something royal watchers are definitely familiar with by now.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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