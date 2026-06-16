Prince William Shows Off Easy-Going Body Language as He Receives a Surprising New Honor

Being a public figure often comes with all kinds of honors. Think streets named after you, commemorative days, honorary degrees, and honestly the list just keeps going. But a car named after someone? That's a special kind of famous.

During Prince William’s recent visit to Norfolk, it was revealed that a vehicle donated to the Norfolk Blood Bikes had been named in his honor. The organization is a volunteer-run emergency courier service that delivers critical medical supplies like blood, plasma, and vaccines to hospitals and first responders across Norfolk, England.