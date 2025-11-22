Glen Powell Being Adorable About His College Degree Is Sending Me

The video begins with the Chad Powers actor inviting his co-stars to his graduation. When Brolin asks if he's getting an honorary degree, Powell is quick to clarify: No honorary doctorate for him here. (No shade, Taylor Swift.) "No, no, no, I have enough [credits]. I'm finishing properly. I'm not doing the honorary degree," he says. So what does that work entail? Six credits per semester, which puts him on track for a Spring 2027 graduation.

"How many hours are you getting out of a day? Because I'm only getting 24," Pace quips.

"It's been nuts, I don't even know how to react to that," Powell replies. "I'll throw a graduation party if you guys want to tear it up in Austin."