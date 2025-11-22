Glen Powell Being Adorable About His College Degree Is Sending Me

Glen Powell flew onto my radar when his sleeper hit, Anyone But You (co-starring Sydney Sweeney), blew up the box office last year. Since then, the chummy Texan has become one of Hollywood's leading men. Currently, he's promoting a new film, a Squid-Game-esque thriller titled The Running Man. This is an adaption of Stephen King's 1982 novel co-starring Michael Cera, Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin, among others.
During a recent press junket with Variety, Powell sat with Brolin and Lee Pace discussing the film before inviting them to his college graduation and it's too adorable for words.