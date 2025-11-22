About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Glen Powell Being Adorable About His College Degree Is Sending Me

Hook 'em, Horns!!!

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 22, 2025
5:00pm
Icon Sportswire/Contributor/Getty Images

Glen Powell flew onto my radar when his sleeper hit, Anyone But You (co-starring Sydney Sweeney), blew up the box office last year. Since then, the chummy Texan has become one of Hollywood's leading men. Currently, he's promoting a new film, a Squid-Game-esque thriller titled The Running Man. This is an adaption of Stephen King's 1982 novel co-starring Michael Cera, Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin, among others.

During a recent press junket with Variety, Powell sat with Brolin and Lee Pace discussing the film before inviting them to his college graduation and it's too adorable for words.

The video begins with the Chad Powers actor inviting his co-stars to his graduation. When Brolin asks if he's getting an honorary degree, Powell is quick to clarify: No honorary doctorate for him here. (No shade, Taylor Swift.) "No, no, no, I have enough [credits]. I'm finishing properly. I'm not doing the honorary degree," he says. So what does that work entail? Six credits per semester, which puts him on track for a Spring 2027 graduation.

"How many hours are you getting out of a day? Because I'm only getting 24," Pace quips.

"It's been nuts, I don't even know how to react to that," Powell replies. "I'll throw a graduation party if you guys want to tear it up in Austin."

Judging from Powell's social media profiles, it's clear he's in love with the University of Texas at Austin—which just so happens to be my parents' alma mater. In one video he shares, Powell is on the football field, jubilantly leading the roaring crowd in song, sporting a Stenson hat, having the time of his life.

"I feel almost certain Glen only wanted to become famous so that this could be his life now," one Instagram user wrote.

Sounds like he's got a full plate. Until Spring '27, Hook 'em, Horns!

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
