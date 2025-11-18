About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Selena Gomez's Husband Drops an Intimate Photo of Selena & Taylor at the Wedding

Best friends forever

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Nov 18, 2025
7:09pm
selena gomez taylor swift wedding picture uni
John Shearer/Contributor/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is set to have the wedding of the century. (I mean, if Martha Stewart is publicly applying to be the wedding planner, you are a Very Important Person.) But until she ties the knot with Travis Kelce, she's content to be the flower girl. While she wasn't literally stewing petals down the aisle, she did show up for bestie Selena Gomez's September nuptials to music producer Benny Blanco. And, yes, she did give a speech.

Recently, Blanco (who penned hits like "Dynamite," "Teenage Dream," "Tik Tok" and "Circus") took to Instagram to share a new carousel of photos from the big day—and called out one dedicated to the two lifelong friends in his Stories.

selena gomez taylor swift wedding picture screenshot
Benny Blanco/Instagram

The black and white photo shows the two friends holding hands as Swift looks on adoringly at the bride. Gomez is mid-laugh wearing one of three custom Ralph Lauren dresses designed for the occasion. The brand described the look as a "custom silk lace dress featuring 300 hand-shaped and applied lace flowers and crystal embellishments on a hand-painted corset, embroidered with an inscription of the couple's iniitals and wedding date."

Meanwhile, Swift donned an Oscar de la Renta Pre-Spring 2026 gown with a big, flowing skirt.

In the weeks following the wedding, Gomez posted a BTS getting-ready photo, filmed by none other than the showgirl herself. The clip offered a closer look at Gomez's veil and Swift's dress as the former giggles and the latter oooohs and ahhhhs over her friend of two decades.

Blanco's slew of new photos lead with a heartfelt snapshot of the couple wrapped in a hug as camera flashbulbs fire. More black and white images, candids and keepsakes follow. He captioned the post "promise to love you forever." Now if that doesn't melt you into a puddle, what will?

Taylor Swift PDA with Travis Is Off the Charts In New Trailer for 'The End of an Era' Docuseries

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe