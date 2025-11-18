Selena Gomez's Husband Drops an Intimate Photo of Selena & Taylor at the Wedding

Taylor Swift is set to have the wedding of the century. (I mean, if Martha Stewart is publicly applying to be the wedding planner, you are a Very Important Person.) But until she ties the knot with Travis Kelce, she's content to be the flower girl. While she wasn't literally stewing petals down the aisle, she did show up for bestie Selena Gomez's September nuptials to music producer Benny Blanco. And, yes, she did give a speech.

Recently, Blanco (who penned hits like "Dynamite," "Teenage Dream," "Tik Tok" and "Circus") took to Instagram to share a new carousel of photos from the big day—and called out one dedicated to the two lifelong friends in his Stories.