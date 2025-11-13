About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Taylor Swift PDA with Travis Is Off the Charts In New Trailer for 'The End of an Era' Docuseries

Is it hot in here?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 13, 2025
3:39pm
TaylorSwift TravisKelce
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Rejoice, Swifties! Taylor Swift just dropped the official trailer for her upcoming Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era. The six-episode series promises an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the creation and execution of the record-breaking Eras Tour. But it’s not just about the music—because yes, there’s a rare blink-and-you’ll-miss-it PDA moment with Travis Kelce.

The sweet moment comes toward the end of the trailer, which Taylor, 35, released on Thursday, November 13. In the clip, we see Travis, 36, sitting on a moving platform beneath the stage, calling out to someone off-camera. Seconds later, Taylor runs up, hugs him from behind and the two share a big, romantic kiss before gliding away.

If memory serves, these two don’t often show much PDA beyond the occasional hand-hold. The last time we saw them share a public kiss was after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win in 2024—so this new glimpse into their relationship definitely feels like a treat for Swifties.

And that’s not the only Travis moment in the trailer. Taylor’s mom, Andrea, 67, makes a rare comment about her daughter’s fiancé during a sit-down interview.

“Travis Kelce, he brings a lot of happiness,” she says.

We also get a lighthearted clip of Taylor chatting with Travis over speakerphone. “We basically have the same job,” she jokes, as Travis replies that they both have teammates.

“You’ve got Coach [Andy] Reid and I’ve got my mom,” "The Fate of Ophelia" singer adds, as they both burst out laughing.

Beyond the adorable couple moments, the trailer teases behind-the-scenes footage, personal reflections and appearances from friends and collaborators like Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter and Ed Sheeran.

“Honestly can’t think of a better way to celebrate my (almost) birthday than to relive the Eras Tour with you,” Taylor captioned the post. “This time we’re going backstage.”

The End of an Era streams on Disney+ starting December 12.

RELATED

Taylor Swift’s Girls’ Night ‘Fit Was Flawless—But Her Body Language Did All the Talking

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe