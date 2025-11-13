Taylor Swift PDA with Travis Is Off the Charts In New Trailer for 'The End of an Era' Docuseries

If memory serves, these two don’t often show much PDA beyond the occasional hand-hold. The last time we saw them share a public kiss was after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win in 2024—so this new glimpse into their relationship definitely feels like a treat for Swifties.

And that’s not the only Travis moment in the trailer. Taylor’s mom, Andrea, 67, makes a rare comment about her daughter’s fiancé during a sit-down interview.

“Travis Kelce, he brings a lot of happiness,” she says.

We also get a lighthearted clip of Taylor chatting with Travis over speakerphone. “We basically have the same job,” she jokes, as Travis replies that they both have teammates.

“You’ve got Coach [Andy] Reid and I’ve got my mom,” "The Fate of Ophelia" singer adds, as they both burst out laughing.