Taylor Swift PDA with Travis Is Off the Charts In New Trailer for 'The End of an Era' Docuseries

Rejoice, Swifties! Taylor Swift just dropped the official trailer for her upcoming Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era. The six-episode series promises an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the creation and execution of the record-breaking Eras Tour. But it’s not just about the music—because yes, there’s a rare blink-and-you’ll-miss-it PDA moment with Travis Kelce.
The sweet moment comes toward the end of the trailer, which Taylor, 35, released on Thursday, November 13. In the clip, we see Travis, 36, sitting on a moving platform beneath the stage, calling out to someone off-camera. Seconds later, Taylor runs up, hugs him from behind and the two share a big, romantic kiss before gliding away.