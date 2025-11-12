About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Travis Kelce Dished on His NYC Trip with Taylor Swift—But What He Didn’t Say Speaks Volumes

The couple were spotted having a date night

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 12, 2025
4:18pm
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Who doesn’t love a little downtime? It’s the perfect excuse to run errands, catch up with friends and family or just relax. And yes, even celebrities need it. Travis Kelce recently had a week off from his tight end duties with the Kansas City Chiefs and he spent some of that time in New York City. He shared a bit about the trip on the November 12 episode of his New Heights podcast but it’s what he didn’t mention that really caught attention.

“I got a little bit out of the house, went to New York," Travis, 36, said. When asked what he did, he added, “hung out, put the feet up, saw some cool places, ate some great food and got to feel the Big City in its electricity and buzz that it’s always gotten.”

“It’s my favorite time as the seasons are changing to be around the Midwest and the Northeast… it was pretty fun," he continued. The Tru Kolors brand owner also mentioned catching up with old friends and making a few new ones.

“It’s cool to just kinda vibe around the city like that,” Travis said. “I think it’s one of my favorite things to do in New York, it’s just be one with the city and just kinda walk the streets and feel the electricity, feeling everybody doing their own s–t and meeting a few new people along the way.”

Of course, nothing he said was too surprising, it’s a classic answer from anyone talking about a recent trip. But he did leave out one pretty big detail: who he was with. During his NYC visit, Travis was photographed out and about with his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

The newly engaged pair were spotted on a cozy date night at The Polo Bar on November 5 and the next day, they were all smiles leaving the private members’ club Zero Bond.

Aeon/GC Images

The couple usually keeps things low-key. So it’s not completely shocking that he didn’t mention her—clearly, privacy is important to them.

However, Travis has previously publicly gushed about his relationship with the pop star.

“Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people,” Travis shared in his August GQ cover story. “When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love.

Travis and Taylor also did an episode of New Heights together, but aside from those and very few other instances, not saying too much about their personal lives is pretty much the status quo.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
