Travis Kelce Dished on His NYC Trip with Taylor Swift—But What He Didn’t Say Speaks Volumes

Who doesn’t love a little downtime? It’s the perfect excuse to run errands, catch up with friends and family or just relax. And yes, even celebrities need it. Travis Kelce recently had a week off from his tight end duties with the Kansas City Chiefs and he spent some of that time in New York City. He shared a bit about the trip on the November 12 episode of his New Heights podcast but it’s what he didn’t mention that really caught attention.
“I got a little bit out of the house, went to New York," Travis, 36, said. When asked what he did, he added, “hung out, put the feet up, saw some cool places, ate some great food and got to feel the Big City in its electricity and buzz that it’s always gotten.”