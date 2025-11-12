Travis Kelce Dished on His NYC Trip with Taylor Swift—But What He Didn’t Say Speaks Volumes

“It’s my favorite time as the seasons are changing to be around the Midwest and the Northeast… it was pretty fun," he continued. The Tru Kolors brand owner also mentioned catching up with old friends and making a few new ones.

“It’s cool to just kinda vibe around the city like that,” Travis said. “I think it’s one of my favorite things to do in New York, it’s just be one with the city and just kinda walk the streets and feel the electricity, feeling everybody doing their own s–t and meeting a few new people along the way.”

Of course, nothing he said was too surprising, it’s a classic answer from anyone talking about a recent trip. But he did leave out one pretty big detail: who he was with. During his NYC visit, Travis was photographed out and about with his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

The newly engaged pair were spotted on a cozy date night at The Polo Bar on November 5 and the next day, they were all smiles leaving the private members’ club Zero Bond.