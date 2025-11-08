About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Taylor Swift’s Girls’ Night ‘Fit Was Flawless—But Her Body Language Did All the Talking

The message is loud and clear

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 8, 2025
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has more than a few reasons to be floating on cloud nine right now. Over the past few months, the pop superstar released a new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which shattered records by becoming the fastest-selling album in history, and she and Travis Kelce announced their engagement. Needless to say, all that good news seems to be written all over her, especially when it comes to her body language.

The 35-year-old hitmaker was recently spotted enjoying a girls’ night out with fellow songstress Sabrina Carpenter and her whole demeanor said it all. In one photo taken November 7 in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, the “Opalite” singer is seen exiting hot spot The Corner Store with relaxed shoulders and perfectly poised posture. Swift even flashed photographers a sultry smile, which, if you ask me, shows she’s feeling totally confident and completely at ease in this new era.

Aeon/GC Images

Her outfit echoed the same message. Taylor paired three of her signature style staples: a polo shirt, a pleated skirt, and platform loafers. You know what they say, “look good, feel good” and Taylor rocking one of her favorite combos only added to that effortlessly self-assured vibe.

The sighting came just hours after the 2026 Grammy nominations were announced. While fans may have wondered why The Life of a Showgirl didn’t make an appearance among this year’s nominees, rest assured, Taylor’s absence from the list wasn’t a snub.

Turns out, she simply wasn’t eligible this time around.

As the Recording Academy’s rules state, projects must be released within the official eligibility window to qualify for any given year’s Grammys. This year’s window ran from August 31, 2024, through August 30, 2025. Taylor dropped The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, 2025, just over a month after the cutoff.

So while her latest album will have to wait until next year’s Grammy cycle, judging by her glow, Taylor’s clearly unbothered and thriving.

