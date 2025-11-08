Taylor Swift’s Girls’ Night ‘Fit Was Flawless—But Her Body Language Did All the Talking

Taylor Swift has more than a few reasons to be floating on cloud nine right now. Over the past few months, the pop superstar released a new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which shattered records by becoming the fastest-selling album in history, and she and Travis Kelce announced their engagement. Needless to say, all that good news seems to be written all over her, especially when it comes to her body language.

The 35-year-old hitmaker was recently spotted enjoying a girls’ night out with fellow songstress Sabrina Carpenter and her whole demeanor said it all. In one photo taken November 7 in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, the “Opalite” singer is seen exiting hot spot The Corner Store with relaxed shoulders and perfectly poised posture. Swift even flashed photographers a sultry smile, which, if you ask me, shows she’s feeling totally confident and completely at ease in this new era.