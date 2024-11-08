Music fans, grab your group chat. The road to Music’s Biggest Night is officially underway, and we finally have the nominees for the 69th annual Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced its 2027 nominations on Nov. 16, setting the stage for a star-studded ceremony on Feb. 7, 2027, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. And with 100 categories in the mix, there’s plenty for music lovers to debate, celebrate and add to their playlists.

RAYE is leading the pack with a whopping 11 nominations, tying Beyoncé’s record for the most Grammy nods earned by a female artist in a single year. Rosalía follows with nine nominations, while Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and first-time nominee Ella Langley each scored seven. Swifties also have reason to celebrate: Taylor Swift earned her fifth consecutive Album of the Year nomination for The Life of a Showgirl.

Keep reading to check out the 2027 Grammy Award nominations.