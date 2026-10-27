Taylor Swift Hits Yet Another Major Career Milestone

Lainey Wilson gave a tribute to Swift with a bluegrass-style performance of the latter's 2008 smash hit, "Love Story," accompanied by a fiddle and bass. Brad Paisley, who took Swift on tour with him in 2007, called her “the voice of a generation.”

During her speech, Swift then took the opportunity to recount how Paisley's prank during the tour—filling her bus with crickets—caused to her to lose sleep for months.

"For months I couldn't sleep. Just chirp, chirp, chirp," Swift said.

She was most recently an attendee and performer at the Academy Museum Gala, where she wore custom Dior. Swift is said to be on the campaign trail for an Oscar nomination for her original song, "I Knew It, I Knew You," which she penned for Toy Story 5. Will a golden statuette grace what I am sure is her already bursting trophy shelf? We'll have to tuned in on March 14 to see...