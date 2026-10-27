We are currently watching the Canonization of Taylor Swift in real time. Despite being the tender age of 36, the pop sensation has been picking up notable awards that go far beyond the annual Grammy. This year, she was the recipient of the Inaugural Artist Director Honors at the VMAs and inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2023, she was crowned TIME's Person of the Year. Last night, Swift added yet another major honor to an already full shelf as the youngest inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. (See the photos here.)
Taylor Swift Hits Yet Another Major Career Milestone
A legend in the making
Swift was an honoree alongside Lyle Lovett, Shawn Camp, Lee Thomas Miller, Bruce Channel and J.I. Allison. The induction comes just a few days after the anniversary of her eponymous debut album, which was released on October 24, 2006.
“I knew from the time I wrote my first song that even if it couldn’t be my career, it would be my passion," she said during her acceptance speech. “I’m so incredibly honored to be inducted into this sacred club."
Lainey Wilson gave a tribute to Swift with a bluegrass-style performance of the latter's 2008 smash hit, "Love Story," accompanied by a fiddle and bass. Brad Paisley, who took Swift on tour with him in 2007, called her “the voice of a generation.”
During her speech, Swift then took the opportunity to recount how Paisley's prank during the tour—filling her bus with crickets—caused to her to lose sleep for months.
"For months I couldn't sleep. Just chirp, chirp, chirp," Swift said.
She was most recently an attendee and performer at the Academy Museum Gala, where she wore custom Dior. Swift is said to be on the campaign trail for an Oscar nomination for her original song, "I Knew It, I Knew You," which she penned for Toy Story 5. Will a golden statuette grace what I am sure is her already bursting trophy shelf? We'll have to tuned in on March 14 to see...