A Complete List of 2026 Grammy Award Winners, From Bad Bunny to Laufey

1. Record of the Year
“luther” by Kendrick Lamar with SZA - WINNER
“APT.” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
“The Subway” by Chappell Roan
“Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga
“Wildflower” by Billie Eilish
“Anxiety” by Doechii
“Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter
“DtMF” by Bad Bunny
2. Album of the Year
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny - WINNER
Chromakopia by Tyler, The Creator
Mutt by Leon Thomas
GNX by Kendrick Lamar
Mayhem by Lady Gaga
Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice
Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter
SWAG by Justin Bieber
3. Song of the Year
“WILDFLOWER” by Billie Eilish and Finneas - WINNER
“Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter
“luther” by Kendrick Lamar
“Golden” by KPop Demon Hunters
“DtMR” by Bad Bunny
“APT.” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
“Anxiety” by Doechii
“Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga
4. Best New Artist
Olivia Dean - WINNER
Lola Young
Alex Warren
Leon Thomas
sombr
Addison Rae
The Marias
KATSEYE