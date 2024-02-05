About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
A Complete List of 2026 Grammy Award Winners, From Bad Bunny to Laufey

Including a few first-time winners

By Nakeisha Campbell
Updated Feb 2, 2026
3:27pm
Additional reporting by
The results from the 68th annual Grammy Awards are in!

Music's biggest night took place in Los Angeles last Sunday, February 1, where some of the world's most famous artists were honored for their work in the industry. Keep reading for a complete list of Grammy winners, from Billie Eilish and Olivia Dean to Laufey, Bad Bunny and Lola Young.

1. Record of the Year

“luther” by Kendrick Lamar with SZA - WINNER
“APT.” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
“The Subway” by Chappell Roan
“Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga
“Wildflower” by Billie Eilish
“Anxiety” by Doechii
“Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter
“DtMF” by Bad Bunny

2. Album of the Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny - WINNER
Chromakopia by Tyler, The Creator
Mutt by Leon Thomas
GNX by Kendrick Lamar
Mayhem by Lady Gaga
Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice
Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter
SWAG by Justin Bieber

3. Song of the Year

“WILDFLOWER” by Billie Eilish and Finneas - WINNER
“Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter
“luther” by Kendrick Lamar
“Golden” by KPop Demon Hunters
“DtMR” by Bad Bunny
“APT.” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
“Anxiety” by Doechii
“Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga

4. Best New Artist

Olivia Dean - WINNER
Lola Young
Alex Warren
Leon Thomas
sombr
Addison Rae
The Marias
KATSEYE

Pop/Dance/Electronic/Country

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

“Messy” by Lola Young - WINNER
“The Subway” by Chappell Roan
“Disease” by Lady Gaga
“Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter
“DAISIES” by Justin Bieber

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Defying Gravity” by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande - WINNER
“30 For 30” by SZA with Kendrick Lamar
“APT.” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
“Gabriela” by KATSEYE
“Golden” by KPop Demon Hunters

7. Best Pop Vocal Album

Mayhem by Lady Gaga - WINNER
I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) by Teddy Swims
Something Beautiful by Miley Cyrus
Man's Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter
SWAG by Justin Bieber

8. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

A Matter Of Time by Laufey - WINNER
The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 by Barbra Streisand
Harlequin by Lady Gaga
Who Believes In Angles by Elton John and Brandi Carlile
The Gift Of Love by Jennifer Hudson
Wintersongs by Laila Biali

9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“End Of Summer” by Tame Impala - WINNER
“Voltage” by Skrillex
“Space Invader” by Kaytranada
“Victory Lap” by Fred again.., Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax
“No Cap” by Disclosure and Anderson .Paak

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album

Eusexua by FKA twigs - WINNER
F*** USkrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 by Skrillex
Inhale / Exhale by RÜFÜS DU SOL
Fancy That by PinkPantheress
Ten Days by Fred again..

11. Best Country Solo Performance

“Bad As I Used To Be” by Chris Stapleton - WINNER
“Somewhere Over Laredo” by Lainey Wilson
“I Never Lie” by Zach Top
“Good News” by Shaboozey
“Nose On The Grindstone” by Tyler Childers

12. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Amen” by Shaboozey and Jelly Roll - WINNER
“Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame” by George Strait and Christ Stapleton
“Love Me Like You Used To Do” by Margo Price and Tyler Childers
“Trailblazer” by Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson
“A Song To Sing” by Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton

13. Best Traditional Country Album

Ain't In It For My Health by Zach Top - WINNER
Hard Headed Woman by Margo Price
Oh What A Beautiful World by Willie Nelson
American Romance by Lukas Nelson
Dollar A Day by Charley Crockett

14. Best Contemporary Country Album

Beautifully Broken by Jelly Roll - WINNER
Postcards From Texas by Miranda Lambert
Evangeline Vs. The Machine by Eric Church
Snipe Hunter by Tyler Childers
Patterns by Kelsea Ballerini

Rock/R&B/Rap

15. Best Rock Performance

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning” by YUNGBLUD featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and II- WINNER
“Mirtazapine” by Hayley Williams
“Never Enough” by Turnstile
“The Emptiness Machine” by Linkin Park
“U Should Not Be Doing That” by Amyl and The Sniffers

16. Best Rock Song

“As Alive As You Need Me To Be” by Nine Inch Nails - WINNER
“Zombie” by YUNGBLUD
“Never Enough” by Turnstile
“Glum” by Hayley Williams
“Caramel” by Sleep Token

17. Best Rock Album

Never Enough by Turnstile - WINNER
Idols by YUNGBLUD
From Zero by Linkin Park
I quit by HAIM
private music by Deftones

18. Best R&B Performance

“Folded” by Kehlani - WINNER
“Heart Of A Woman” by Summer Walker
“MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk)” by Leon Thomas
“It Depends” by Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller
“Yukon” by Justin Bieber

19. Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Vibes Don't Lie” by Leon Thomas - WINNER
“Crybaby” by SZA
“Love You Too” by Ledisi
“Uptown” by Lalah Hathaway
“Here We Are” by Durand Bernarr

20. Best R&B Song

“Folded” by Kehlani - WINNER
“Yes It Is” by Leon Thomas
“Overqualified” by Durand Bernarr
“It Depends” by Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller
"Heart Of A Woman" by Summer Walker

21. Best R&B Album

Mutt by Leon Thomas - WINNER
Escape Room by Teyana Taylor
The Crown by Ledisi
Why Not More by Coco Jones
Beloved by Giveon

22. Best Rap Performance

“Chains & Whips” by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams - WINNER
“Darling, I” by Tyler, The Creator featuring Teezo Touchdown
“tv off” by Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay
“Anxiety” by Doechii
“Outside” by Cardi B

23. Best Rap Song

“tv off” by Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay - WINNER
“TGIF” by GloRilla
“Sticky” by Tyler, The Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne
“The Birds Don't Sing” by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice featuring John Legend and Voices Of Fire
“Anxiety” by Doechii

24. Best Rap Album

GNX by Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
Chromakopia by Tyler, The Creator
God Does Like Ugly by JID
Glorious by GloRilla
Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

Other Awards

24. Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Cirkut - WINNER
Sounwave
Blake Mills
Dijon
Dan Auerbach

25. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen - WINNER
Laura Veltz
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Jessie Jo Dillon
Edgar Barrera

26. Producer of the Year, Classical

Elaine Martone - WINNER
Dmitriy Lipay
Morten Lindberg
Sergei Kvitko
Blanton Alspaugh

