A Complete List of 2026 Grammy Award Winners, From Bad Bunny to Laufey

1. Record of the Year

“luther” by Kendrick Lamar with SZA - WINNER

“APT.” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

“The Subway” by Chappell Roan

“Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga

“Wildflower” by Billie Eilish

“Anxiety” by Doechii

“Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter

“DtMF” by Bad Bunny

2. Album of the Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny - WINNER

Chromakopia by Tyler, The Creator

Mutt by Leon Thomas

GNX by Kendrick Lamar

Mayhem by Lady Gaga

Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter

SWAG by Justin Bieber

3. Song of the Year

“WILDFLOWER” by Billie Eilish and Finneas - WINNER

“Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter

“luther” by Kendrick Lamar

“Golden” by KPop Demon Hunters

“DtMR” by Bad Bunny

“APT.” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

“Anxiety” by Doechii

“Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga

4. Best New Artist

Olivia Dean - WINNER

Lola Young

Alex Warren

Leon Thomas

sombr

Addison Rae

The Marias

KATSEYE