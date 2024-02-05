Music’s biggest night has returned! That’s right, the 68th annual Grammy Awards is taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles this Sunday, Feb 1. We can expect plenty of epic performances—and acceptance speeches—on stage, but of course, one of our favorite awards show pastimes is combing through all the stunning red carpet looks from the evening. Keep scrolling to see what all of your favorite stars wore for the big event, from Sabrina Carpenter to Tyla.
All the Must-See Looks on the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet
Big wins, major fashion
David Fisher/Shutterstock
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga in Matieres Fecales
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Rosé in Giambattista Valli
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tyla in Dsquared2
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Addison Rae in Alaïa
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Justin Bieber in Balenciaga, Hailey Bieber in Alaïa
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chappell Roan in Mugler
David Fisher/Shutterstock
PinkPantheress in Vivienne Westwood
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus in Celine
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Olivia Dean in Chanel
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish in Hodakova
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lola Young in Vivienne Westwood
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Darren Criss in Tanner Fletcher
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Michelle Williams in Jean-Louis Sabaji
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Doechii in Roberto Cavalli
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Katseye in Ludovic de Saint Sernin
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Benson Boone in Giorgio Armani
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Zara Larsson in Germanier
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Rita Wilson in Jenny Packham
David Fisher/Shutterstock
FKA Twigs in Paolo Carzana
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Bad Bunny in Schiaparelli
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kelsea Ballerini in Etro
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum in Marina Hoermanseder
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tate McRae in Balenciaga
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kesha in Atelier Biser
David Fisher/Shutterstock