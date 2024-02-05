All the Must-See Looks on the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet

Music’s biggest night has returned! That’s right, the 68th annual Grammy Awards is taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles this Sunday, Feb 1. We can expect plenty of epic performances—and acceptance speeches—on stage, but of course, one of our favorite awards show pastimes is combing through all the stunning red carpet looks from the evening. Keep scrolling to see what all of your favorite stars wore for the big event, from Sabrina Carpenter to Tyla.