news

All the Must-See Looks on the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet

Big wins, major fashion

Author image: Stephanie Maida - Editor
By Stephanie Maida
Updated Feb 2, 2026
12:38am
Additional reporting by
2026 Grammys Red Carpet: PinkPantheress, Rose, Sabrina Carpenter
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Music’s biggest night has returned! That’s right, the 68th annual Grammy Awards is taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles this Sunday, Feb 1. We can expect plenty of epic performances—and acceptance speeches—on stage, but of course, one of our favorite awards show pastimes is combing through all the stunning red carpet looks from the evening. Keep scrolling to see what all of your favorite stars wore for the big event, from Sabrina Carpenter to Tyla.

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Lady Gaga
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga in Matieres Fecales

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Sabrina Carpenter
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Rose
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rosé in Giambattista Valli

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Tyla
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tyla in Dsquared2

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Addison Rae
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Addison Rae in Alaïa

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber in Balenciaga, Hailey Bieber in Alaïa

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Chappell Roan
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Chappell Roan in Mugler

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: PinkPantheress
David Fisher/Shutterstock

PinkPantheress in Vivienne Westwood

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Miley Cyrus
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus in Celine

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Olivia Dean
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Olivia Dean in Chanel

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Billie Eilish
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish in Hodakova

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Lola Young
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lola Young in Vivienne Westwood

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Darren Criss
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Darren Criss in Tanner Fletcher

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Michelle Williams
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michelle Williams in Jean-Louis Sabaji 

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Doechii
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Doechii in Roberto Cavalli

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Katseye
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Katseye in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Benson Boone
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Benson Boone in Giorgio Armani

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Zara Larsson
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zara Larsson in Germanier

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Rita Wilson
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rita Wilson in Jenny Packham

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: FKA Twigs
David Fisher/Shutterstock

FKA Twigs in Paolo Carzana

grammys red carpet bad bunny
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bad Bunny in Schiaparelli

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Kelsea Ballerini
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini in Etro

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Heidi Klum
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum in Marina Hoermanseder

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Tate McRae
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tate McRae in Balenciaga

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Kesha
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kesha in Atelier Biser

2026 Grammys Red Carpet: Haim
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Haim in Louis Vuitton

