From Gaga to J.Lo, Here Are 20 Grammys Looks We’ll Never Forget

With its inventive musical performances and anything-goes red carpet, I like to think of the Grammy Awards as the Oscars’ rebellious musical cousin. And what better place for celebs to try out the ensembles of their eccentric dreams than a venue so, well, creative?

In honor of the 68th annual Grammy Awards—which will take place on Sunday, February 1—I’m taking a walk down memory lane. From Lady Gaga channeling Saturn to J.Lo’s legendary plunging Versace dress, here are 20 of the most memorable looks from Grammys past.