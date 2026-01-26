About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
From Gaga to J.Lo, Here Are 20 Grammys Looks We’ll Never Forget

In honor of the 68th annual ceremony

By Lex Goodman
Published Jan 26, 2026
With its inventive musical performances and anything-goes red carpet, I like to think of the Grammy Awards as the Oscars’ rebellious musical cousin. And what better place for celebs to try out the ensembles of their eccentric dreams than a venue so, well, creative?

In honor of the 68th annual Grammy Awards—which will take place on Sunday, February 1—I’m taking a walk down memory lane. From Lady Gaga channeling Saturn to J.Lo’s legendary plunging Versace dress, here are 20 of the most memorable looks from Grammys past.

cher 1974 grammys
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1. When Cher Was a Beautiful Butterfly (1974)

Long before she performed in nipple pasties, the “Believe” singer walked the red carpet in an outfit I swear I saw at Coachella.

lil kim grammys
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

2. And Lil’ Kim Left Her Pants at Home (1998)

One might say the “Lady Marmalade” rapper trail-blazed the way for Lady Gaga’s many pants-less looks.

j lo grammys green dress
Scott Gries/Getty Images

3. When J.lo Pledged Allegiance to Double-Sided Tape (2000)

This gauzy green Versace dress will never not be shocking.

missy elliot grammys
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

4. And Missy Elliott Worked It In a Sweat Suit (2003)

Elliott got her freak on and gave me all the Paris Hilton vibes in the process.

lady gaga grammys1
Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

5. When Lady Gaga Looked to the Stars for Fashion Inspo (2010)

What has more rings: Saturn or Gaga’s dress?

katy perry grammys 2013
Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock

6. And Katy Perry Served Mint Chocolate Chip (2013)

Mint is my favorite when it comes to ice cream and red carpet dresses.

pharrell williams grammys hat
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

7. When Pharrell Williams Donned the Sorting Hat from Harry Potter (2014)

Williams is definitely a Gryffindor.

rihanna grammys pink dress
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

8. And Rihanna Wore a Loofah (2015)

Ri-Ri’s bringing sudsy back.

the carters at the grammys
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

9. When the Carters Looked Like IRL Bonnie and Clyde (2018)

Jay-Z and Yoncé let Blue Ivy shine like a diamond amidst their matching Bonnie and Clyde meets The Matrix looks.

pink in feathered dress
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

10. And When Pink Found Her Flock (2018)

Pinks of a feather flock together.

cardi b grammys oyster dress
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

11 When Cardi B Brought an Oyster as Her Plus-one (2019)

The chicest mollusk I ever did see.

billie
KEVIN MAZUR/GETTY IMAGES

12. When Billie Eilish Left Me Green with Envy In Her Gucci Ensemble (2020)

Not only did she win with this red carpet look, but she also won album of the year.

ariana grande grammys
Steve Granitz/WireImage

13. And When Ariana Grande Resembled a Disney Princess (2020)

She accessorized the one-of-a-kind Giambattista Valli dress with gloves and custom Louboutins.

taylor swift grammys1
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

14. When Taylor Swift Wore Florals for Spring (2021)

How groundbreaking.

grammy awards tiffany haddish
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

15. When Tiffany Haddish Channeled Her Inner Grammy (2022)

Leave it to Tiffany Haddish to resemble the award itself.

grammy awards memorable looks doja cat
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

16. When Doja Cat Rocked Latex (2023)

I can only imagine how long it took her to get the dress on/off. 

grammy awards memorable looks laverne cox
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

17. When Laverne Cox Brought Back the Peplum (2023)

Who said peplums were out of style?

grammy awards memorable looks lizzo
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

18. When Lizzo Proved That Orange Is Her Color (2023)

That cape is everything.

grammy awards memorable looks taylor swift
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

19. When Taylor Swift Went Full-Blown Bridal (2024)

The black accessories were a solid choice.

grammy awards memorable looks miley cyrus
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

20. And Finally, When Miley Cyrus Opted for a *Safe* Outfit (2024)

The dress was made from 14,000 gold safety pins. (Seriously.)

