Taylor Swift Just Dropped a Brand-New Song—and I'm Positive It's an Easter Egg for Something *Huge*

The opening strains of the new track feature the...harmonica. Throughout the song, it comes and goes in subtle bursts and bars. The rest of the track has a reliable bass and guitar, but the harmonica gives it just a hint of twang. And this twang is all I needed to be zoomed and zipped right back to Taylor Swift, the singer's eponymous debut from 2006.

In addition to the five new studio albums Swfit released from 2020 to 2025, she also managed to somehow re-record several albums with bonus tracks. (The lady does not sleep!) The most notable was Red (Taylor's Version), which came with the eviscerating, updated, ten-minute version of All Too Well, the original album's surprise hit, plus a short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The albums she has yet to re-release are Taylor Swift, her eponymous debut (though it's already recorded), and Reputation, both of which fans are eager to get their hands on, and over which there has been endless speculation.

Swift is notorious for her Easter eggs, and her fans are rabid about uncovering them. She is nothing if not meticulous and intentional. This year, there's been plenty of speculation over what her outfits have been saying on red carpets and nights out—my own writers' group chat (and de facto Swift theory thread) is convinced we're getting a double drop of Reputation and Taylor Swift. (And the viral TikTok below only has us doubling down.) And now, with "I Knew It, I Knew You" presenting with a clearly country through-line, I think she's prepping us to go back to country Taylor.