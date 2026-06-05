The biggest news in music this week? After eight long, dry months, Taylor Swift, songwriting doyenne, is back with a new song. Having dropped an astounding five albums in the last five years, eight months with nothing felt unusual. But three days ago, Swift took to Instagram to announce that she'd penned "I Knew It, I Knew You," an original song for the forthcoming Toy Story 5, in theaters June 19. It is purportedly written for Jessie the Cowgirl, in a sort of homecoming after the devastating Randy Newman number "When She Loved Me," which took place in Toy Story 2 after Jessie is abandoned by her owner. "I Knew It, I Knew You" hit streaming platforms today, and after listening, I'm 90 percent sure this is an Easter egg for another major announcement fans have been expecting for some time.
Taylor Swift Just Dropped a Brand-New Song—and I'm Positive It's an Easter Egg for Something *Huge*
Is she back?!
The opening strains of the new track feature the...harmonica. Throughout the song, it comes and goes in subtle bursts and bars. The rest of the track has a reliable bass and guitar, but the harmonica gives it just a hint of twang. And this twang is all I needed to be zoomed and zipped right back to Taylor Swift, the singer's eponymous debut from 2006.
In addition to the five new studio albums Swfit released from 2020 to 2025, she also managed to somehow re-record several albums with bonus tracks. (The lady does not sleep!) The most notable was Red (Taylor's Version), which came with the eviscerating, updated, ten-minute version of All Too Well, the original album's surprise hit, plus a short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The albums she has yet to re-release are Taylor Swift, her eponymous debut (though it's already recorded), and Reputation, both of which fans are eager to get their hands on, and over which there has been endless speculation.
Swift is notorious for her Easter eggs, and her fans are rabid about uncovering them. She is nothing if not meticulous and intentional. This year, there's been plenty of speculation over what her outfits have been saying on red carpets and nights out—my own writers' group chat (and de facto Swift theory thread) is convinced we're getting a double drop of Reputation and Taylor Swift. (And the viral TikTok below only has us doubling down.) And now, with "I Knew It, I Knew You" presenting with a clearly country through-line, I think she's prepping us to go back to country Taylor.
Easter eggs aside, I found "I Knew It, I Knew You" to be the best thing Swift has penned in a while. I've been following her since her breakout days but fell off the wagon after The Tortured Poets Department (though I was already hanging on by a thread after Midnights). The Life of a Showgirl was disappointing, and left me hoping that Swift would unearth the songwriting chops that first catapulted her to fame. "I Knew It, I Knew You" feels like a major step in that direction.
The mega Reddit thread dedicated to the song has mixed reviews, but the general consensus is that it's not Oscar material. However, that's not really the point. The song shows that she remains a skilled songwriter and that her real talent now, after spending a decade inspired by her own life, is to tell the stories of others, the way she made that foray into folklore and evermore. The lyrics, too—where do I start! That has been a major point of contention for me over Swift's last two albums, that the writing felt a bit lackluster. But now, she's giving us gems like "Parachutes for the free fall of being younger" and "I knеw you, all your blues like a mood ring changing colors."
Whatever Swift's next album is, it will be her 13th—an auspicious number in Swiftie lore. I'm hopeful it's going to be a hit—and that Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) is just around the corner.