You’ll Never Guess Which Taylor Swift Song Was Inspired by a Drive with Travis Kelce

At this point, it’s basically expected that Taylor Swift pulls inspiration straight from her real life, whether it’s relationships, friendships or career moments. So it’s not exactly surprising that a few tracks on The Life of a Showgirl were inspired by her fiancé Travis Kelce (hi, “Wood”). But she just revealed there’s another song that was kind of inspired by him and it’s definitely not one I think anyone would’ve guessed. The song? “Elizabeth Taylor.”

In a new profile with The New York Times, Taylor, 36, opened up about her creative process and shared the surprisingly casual moment that helped spark her song.

“There are so many different ways that a song begins in my world,” the singer explained, before diving into the story. “I'm riding in the car with Travis,” she began. “I go on and on in explaining to Travis, like, why I love Elizabeth Taylor so much. She fought for artists' rights. She was exploited in so many ways, and yet she kept her humanity. She kept her humor. She kept her passion for life.' I was just going on and on.”