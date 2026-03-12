Taylor Swift’s BF Travis Kelce Is About to Make How Much Next Year?!

Per ESPN, Kelce will be returning to the Chiefs for his 14th—and rumored to be last—season. The tight end opted to stay with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, for whom he has played his entire career. As it stands, Kelce is the longest-serving team member, with three Super Bowl victories under his belt.

While the full details of the contract have yet to be revealed, ESPN reports that it is either a one- or two- year deal estimated between $12 and $15 million. Not bad.