Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the closest thing America has to a royal couple right now. From Swift's fashion choices at football games to Kelce's podcast and Hollywood endeavors, I—and everyone else—want to know everything. And of course, celebrity territory comes with the curiosity-inducing question of how much someone whose entire closet is Louis Vuitton and Thom Browne actually makes. Swift is at this point an established billionaire, but as it turns out, her fiancé hasn't done too shabbily himself, and is set to take home quite the paycheck for a new season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Taylor Swift’s BF Travis Kelce Is About to Make How Much Next Year?!
Not too shabby
Per ESPN, Kelce will be returning to the Chiefs for his 14th—and rumored to be last—season. The tight end opted to stay with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, for whom he has played his entire career. As it stands, Kelce is the longest-serving team member, with three Super Bowl victories under his belt.
While the full details of the contract have yet to be revealed, ESPN reports that it is either a one- or two- year deal estimated between $12 and $15 million. Not bad.
Despite the frenzied conversation over his football future, the athlete has a lot of other things on his plate. Namely, the wedding of the century to the biggest pop star on the planet. In an episode of his New Heights podcast, though, Kelce seemed nonchalant about the whole thing, telling Jimmy Fallon, "The wedding planning will be easy compared to how to f***ing catch a God damn football." Swift, for her part, has been mum about the details, though if her behavior at Selena Gomez's nuptials are any indication, it will a relaxed, fun-filled and fashionable event.