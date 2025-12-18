Taylor Swift Was Spotted With This Retro Camcorder, and Trust Me, Gen Z Wants It for Christmas

The camera comes with a pre-installed 4GB memory card, which, in my experience, has been plenty. Granted, I take all footage off my camera at the end of a shooting day—the organizational process otherwise is horrific. However, it can be swapped with a memory card up to 128GB. My biggest gripe is that it's not easy to do so. You must undo the screws at the base of the handle, which gives you access to the card port. It's a bit of effort, so I haven't done it, but it can be done for those who are dedicated or want tons of storage.

When it comes to downloading, that process is breezy. The camera is compatible with any data-capable USB-C cable, and will pop up like a hard drive on your computer. You can also download to your phone. The camera's page has detailed instructions depending on your operating software. Do note that even if you delete the files after downloading, you may need to manually reformat the memory card. I've had files cache and take up space that wasn't cleared until I did a format to FAT32. This is accessed in Format (Windows) and Disk Utility (Mac).