Selena Gomez Confirms *This* Taylor Swift Song Is About Her

But that's not the only tea the actress spilled. The even bigger revelation? About ten years ago, Swift wrote the duo an unpublished song, titled, according to Gomez, "Family." It detailed the two's dreams—Gomez on the screen and Swift selling out stadiums—and how through it all, they're still the two girls who were just starting out.

"Now, when I listen to that song, both of those things—I'm going to cry—have happened for us," Gomez said, voice strained. "That's really sweet, because back then, she was just, 'I just wrote this song about us and it was our story.' It was the sweetest thing. I love it."

My only question is, can Swift add "Family" as a bonus track on one of her forthcoming albums?