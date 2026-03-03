Selena Gomez Confirms *This* Taylor Swift Song Is About Her

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have a well-documented friendship going back nearly two decades. From dating the Jonas Brothers to Taylor attending Gomez's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco, the pair have seen each other through many personal and professional milestones.
Recently, Gomez appeared on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast hosted by Blanco, Lil Dicky (Dave Burd) and Kristin Batalucco. The four covered everything from Gomez's Instagram DMs to her and Blanco's wedding—but it was the anecdote about Swift that got me.