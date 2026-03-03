About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Selena Gomez Confirms *This* Taylor Swift Song Is About Her

Plus a secret, unpublished song?!

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Mar 3, 2026
8:58pm
selena gomez taylor swift evermore song
SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have a well-documented friendship going back nearly two decades. From dating the Jonas Brothers to Taylor attending Gomez's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco, the pair have seen each other through many personal and professional milestones.

Recently, Gomez appeared on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast hosted by Blanco, Lil Dicky (Dave Burd) and Kristin Batalucco. The four covered everything from Gomez's Instagram DMs to her and Blanco's wedding—but it was the anecdote about Swift that got me.

Towards the end of the interview, Gomez talks about her friendship with Swift, including a meticulously hand-made gift the singer gave the Only Murders in the Building actress to mark her 30th birthday. The conversation then dove into music, and Gomez revealed that "Dorothea," from Swift's ninth album, Evermore, was written about her.

"A lot of moments—huge moments—that were self-defining, from relationships to family to love...we were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18. We didn't really know what was going on. We've never seen each other any differently. So when I listen to it, I'm so impressed how its eloquently put," she said.

But that's not the only tea the actress spilled. The even bigger revelation? About ten years ago, Swift wrote the duo an unpublished song, titled, according to Gomez, "Family." It detailed the two's dreams—Gomez on the screen and Swift selling out stadiums—and how through it all, they're still the two girls who were just starting out.

"Now, when I listen to that song, both of those things—I'm going to cry—have happened for us," Gomez said, voice strained. "That's really sweet, because back then, she was just, 'I just wrote this song about us and it was our story.' It was the sweetest thing. I love it."

My only question is, can Swift add "Family" as a bonus track on one of her forthcoming albums?

