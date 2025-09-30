Taylor Swift’s Wedding Toast Had a Twist Only a Best Friend Could Pull Off

In case you missed it (how?!), Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco officially tied the knot on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California and yes, it looked every bit as magical as you'd imagine. But before we get into all the dreamy details (including that dress), let’s talk about Taylor Swift’s role in her BFF’s big day. Not only did she attend, she gave a speech that apparently had guests and the bride in tears.
The sweet moment happened during the wedding at Sea Crest Nursery, a breathtaking, palm-filled 17-acre paradise perched along the Santa Barbara cliffs with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop, according to Daily Mail. Dreamy, right? But Taylor’s words were even more touching than the view. One insider told the outlet that the “So High School” singer’s speech was “so beautiful that some guests were crying.”