Taylor Swift’s Wedding Toast Had a Twist Only a Best Friend Could Pull Off

In it, Taylor reportedly reflected on her and Selena’s deep friendship, saying they’ve “been through so much together both professionally and personally,” and noting how they always supported each other through heartbreak and healing.

She also shared how Selena “finally came to the realization that she was just fine with who she was,” and it was when she embraced that self-love that she “fell in love with Benny.” She called the couple a “perfect pair” and said she’d never seen Selena so happy.

Another source added that Taylor called Selena her “sister” and reflected on how much they’ve taught each other over the years. She joked that while Selena may see Taylor as a big sister, “Taylor sees Selena as teaching her so much.”

In a fun twist, the "Love Story" singer even threw in a kicker and teased that Selena beat her to the altar but “at least [we] both found the loves of [our] lives.” (Taylor is currently engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.)

And, as if it couldn’t get any sweeter, Taylor ended her speech with this gem: “It isn't luck that they found each other, it's love.”