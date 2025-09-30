About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Taylor Swift’s Wedding Toast Had a Twist Only a Best Friend Could Pull Off

By Danielle Long
Published Sep 30, 2025
4:04pm
John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

In case you missed it (how?!), Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco officially tied the knot on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California and yes, it looked every bit as magical as you'd imagine. But before we get into all the dreamy details (including that dress), let’s talk about Taylor Swift’s role in her BFF’s big day. Not only did she attend, she gave a speech that apparently had guests and the bride in tears.

The sweet moment happened during the wedding at Sea Crest Nursery, a breathtaking, palm-filled 17-acre paradise perched along the Santa Barbara cliffs with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop, according to Daily Mail. Dreamy, right? But Taylor’s words were even more touching than the view. One insider told the outlet that the “So High School” singer’s speech was “so beautiful that some guests were crying.”

In it, Taylor reportedly reflected on her and Selena’s deep friendship, saying they’ve “been through so much together both professionally and personally,” and noting how they always supported each other through heartbreak and healing.

She also shared how Selena “finally came to the realization that she was just fine with who she was,” and it was when she embraced that self-love that she “fell in love with Benny.” She called the couple a “perfect pair” and said she’d never seen Selena so happy.

Another source added that Taylor called Selena her “sister” and reflected on how much they’ve taught each other over the years. She joked that while Selena may see Taylor as a big sister, “Taylor sees Selena as teaching her so much.”

In a fun twist, the "Love Story" singer even threw in a kicker and teased that Selena beat her to the altar but “at least [we] both found the loves of [our] lives.” (Taylor is currently engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.)

And, as if it couldn’t get any sweeter, Taylor ended her speech with this gem: “It isn't luck that they found each other, it's love.”

Selena and Benny got engaged back in December 2024 with a Taco Bell picnic and a stunning marquise-cut diamond ring. For the big day, the Wizards of Waverly Place star wore a custom Ralph Lauren dress with a halter neck, floral details and an ethereal flowy skirt with a dramatic train. Benny, 37, matched her energy in a sharp Ralph Lauren tux.

Congrats to the happy couple.

