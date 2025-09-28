Selena Gomez and long-time beau Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024. After much public fuss over the marquise-cut diamond ring (and their Taco Bell engagement picnic), the couple is *finally* married, having tied the knot on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California. I’m happy for them…but I’m most focused on her gorgeous dress.
Selena Gomez Stuns Fans with Pics of Her Wedding Dress
Ralph Lauren outdid himself
It’s a custom Ralph Lauren dress, complete with a halter neck and a high-neck collar with flowery flair. The bodice is ethereal and flowy, turning into a long skirt with a train. The back of the dress is below her shoulders, making for an elegant silhouette. As for Blanco, 37, his black tux was also by Ralph Lauren.
To complete the vintage look (as I assume that was the goal—look at that throwback soft filter on her Instagram photos!), Gomez, 33, had a lightly curled bob and Tiffany & Co. diamond drop earrings, according to Marie Claire, along with a brand-new wedding ring.
Details on their union are still coming out, but Blanco told Rolling Stone this past spring that Gomez was leading the charge on their wedding plans (along with event planner Mindy Weiss, who helped coordinate other weddings for celebrities like Serena Williams and Paris Hilton).
“I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head,” Blanco told the magazine. “We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people. We’re still not over this [engagement] moment,” he said. “Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring.”
It’s believed that the couple’s guests were staying at the El Encanto Hotel in Santa Barbara ahead of the ceremony, while bestie Taylor Swift was reportedly staying at a private rental nearby, according to Page Six.
Personally, I’m psyched for the happy couple. I wonder what happened to my invitation, though…