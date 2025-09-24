About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Paris Hilton Unveils Major New Career Move—and Says Her Kids Are Totally on Board

The definition of the saying 'life imitates art'

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 24, 2025
7:55pm
Paris Hilton
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Paris Hilton has done a lot over the years—reality TV, DJing, launching fragrances, podcasting and even activism. And now, she’s adding something totally new to the mix: an animated kids' show called Paris & Pups.

The show is inspired by Paris and her real-life pets. It follows five fabulous pups living in the penthouse of The Fabuluxe Hotel with 12-year-old Paris Star. If that sounds a little unexpected, think again. In an interview with PureWow, Paris said creating the series was a “dream come true.”

“I've loved cartoons my entire life and it's always been a dream of mine to do my own animated series based on me and my puppies,” she said, while holding her new pup, adorably named Iconic.

ParisPups
Courtesy 9 Story Media Group

On top of being a dog mom to five, Paris is also a mom of two. She and husband Carter Reum share son Phoenix, born January 2023, and daughter London, born November 2023. Her new role as a parent was a big motivator behind Paris & Pups.

“I've seen so many cartoons out there for kids and a lot of them are not really that appropriate. So I wanted to create something that could be really family friendly,” she explained.

So, how are her kids reacting to the show?

“My kids are loving Paris & Pups,” the entreprenuer shared, adding that Phoenix and London actually recognize their real-life dogs in the animated characters. “We’ll be sitting with the puppies that are in the show, watching it with them. So they're just kind of like looking at their dogs, looking at the screen.”

She added, “It’s been really just so heartwarming and magical to watch it together and experience all these memories together.”

As someone who has seen two of the four episodes that premiered on YouTube on September 23, I've got to say I enjoyed Paris & Pups. It’s not just cute and colorful, it’s packed with sweet messages about kindness. Plus, each episode is only about five minutes long, which makes it super easy to watch (and rewatch).

But hey, don’t just take my word for it. Paris & Pups is streaming now on YouTube.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Paris Hilton and Her Mini-Me Kids Just Had a Matching Moment That Screams ‘Sliving’

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe