Paris Hilton Unveils Major New Career Move—and Says Her Kids Are Totally on Board

Paris Hilton has done a lot over the years—reality TV, DJing, launching fragrances, podcasting and even activism. And now, she’s adding something totally new to the mix: an animated kids' show called Paris & Pups.

The show is inspired by Paris and her real-life pets. It follows five fabulous pups living in the penthouse of The Fabuluxe Hotel with 12-year-old Paris Star. If that sounds a little unexpected, think again. In an interview with PureWow, Paris said creating the series was a “dream come true.”

“I've loved cartoons my entire life and it's always been a dream of mine to do my own animated series based on me and my puppies,” she said, while holding her new pup, adorably named Iconic.