Serena Williams Nailed Fall’s Hottest Trend with a Daring (and Genius) Twist

By Danielle Long
Published Sep 28, 2025
Now that it’s officially fall, most of us are swapping out swimsuits and cutoffs for jeans, boots and cozy knits. But Serena Williams? She’s rewriting the seasonal style rules and somehow making swimwear work for fall.

On September 22, the 44-year-old tennis icon took to social media to share a carousel of photos that had me doing a double take. In the pics, Serena is lounging barefoot against a balcony, her curls blowing effortlessly in the wind, wearing what at first looks like a chic, casual loungewear set: a grey shorts romper with a long robe draped over the top. But plot twist, it’s actually swimwear.

Wait… satin swimwear? I don’t know when that became a thing but I’m officially obsessed. Especially with the unexpected lace detailing around the chest and thighs, which, in case you missed it, is totally on trend this fall. Lingerie-inspired looks are having a major moment and leave it to Serena to deliver it through beachwear.

Of course, this isn’t the WYN Beauty founder's first foray into luxe satin. In another recent post (where she debuted a fresh curly hairstyle), Serena stunned in a vibrant red satin dress, sleeveless and paired with silver heels.

And let’s not forget the dress of the summer. Earlier this year, she posted a sun-soaked series of snaps taken in nature. While the backdrop was gorgeous, all eyes were on her silky brown spaghetti-strap slip dress, which she styled with white sandals, black sunglasses and her bronde hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

In short: Fall may be here but Serena Williams is proof that swimwear and satin still have a moment to shine.

