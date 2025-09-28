Serena Williams Nailed Fall’s Hottest Trend with a Daring (and Genius) Twist

Now that it’s officially fall, most of us are swapping out swimsuits and cutoffs for jeans, boots and cozy knits. But Serena Williams? She’s rewriting the seasonal style rules and somehow making swimwear work for fall.

On September 22, the 44-year-old tennis icon took to social media to share a carousel of photos that had me doing a double take. In the pics, Serena is lounging barefoot against a balcony, her curls blowing effortlessly in the wind, wearing what at first looks like a chic, casual loungewear set: a grey shorts romper with a long robe draped over the top. But plot twist, it’s actually swimwear.