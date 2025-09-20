Serena Williams Just Revealed a Fresh Hairstyle & a Powerful Mental Health Message

There are a few things that instantly come to mind when I think of Serena Williams. The first is obvious—tennis. Other fun facts pop up too: she’s married she’s married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, she has two daughters (Olympia and Adira), her sister Venus is also a tennis legend and she launched her own makeup line, Wyn Beauty. And of course, there’s the hair—usually soft, voluminous curls in a signature blonde hue.

But in a recent Instagram post, Serena switched up her look. Against a backdrop of books, she wore a vibrant red sleeveless dress and silver heels. And her hair? Still in curls but much tighter ones.