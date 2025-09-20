About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Serena Williams Just Revealed a Fresh Hairstyle & a Powerful Mental Health Message

It's an important reminder

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 20, 2025
2:00pm
SerenaWilliams Curls
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue

There are a few things that instantly come to mind when I think of Serena Williams. The first is obvious—tennis. Other fun facts pop up too: she’s married she’s married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, she has two daughters (Olympia and Adira), her sister Venus is also a tennis legend and she launched her own makeup line, Wyn Beauty. And of course, there’s the hair—usually soft, voluminous curls in a signature blonde hue.

But in a recent Instagram post, Serena switched up her look. Against a backdrop of books, she wore a vibrant red sleeveless dress and silver heels. And her hair? Still in curls but much tighter ones.

While she's certainly rocking the new style, it’s the caption that stood out even more.

“Dearest gentle reader,” she began. “My summer started out well but I was plunged into a difficult August. Like many of you, I faced challenges that tested my spirit and resilience. Life can sometimes feel overwhelming, and it's easy to lose sight of what truly matters—your mental health and well-being.”

Serena continued, “I took some time away to breathe, to reconnect with myself, and to remember that it’s perfectly okay to pause and reconnect. Even if it’s just a quiet night to yourself. Anything counts.”

“I’ve learned that the end of a matter is better than its beginning," the philanthropist added. "And even though things haven’t reached their end yet, I’m also learning to let go and live life one moment at a time.”

Serena ended her message with a playful nod to the present, stating, “The only thing I’m dealing with in this moment here is how good this dress looks against first editions. How was your summer?”

Thanks for the words of wisdom, Serena.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Serena Williams Just Joined One of My Favorite Broadway Shows—In a Totally Unexpected Role

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe