Taylor Swift Is Making a Return to TV (& the Announcement Has Easter Eggs Everywhere)

She's back

By Danielle Long
Published Sep 26, 2025
7:40pm
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift just keeps the surprises coming ahead of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl. So far, we’ve gotten limited-edition deluxe CDs and vinyls, an orange cardigan that sent Swifties into a full-blown frenzy and even a movie. And now? She’s adding a TV appearance to the mix.

By all accounts, it looks like the pop icon, 35, is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6. And how do we know? Let’s just say the Easter eggs are not subtle.

On Thursday, September 25, Fallon, 51, teased the appearance in a cheeky, Vegas-inspired Instagram video packed with nods to Swift. In the clip, he’s seen playing roulette, placing chips on 6, 10 and 25 (aka October 6, 2025?). The wheel spins and lands on number 13, the singer's lucky number.

“Baby, that’s show business for you,” he says, casually dropping a phrase Swift has been using to promote The Life of a Showgirl.

Then, he bumps into three women dressed as showgirls. One says, “Excuse us, honey,” before the video cuts out. The caption? “Not a lot going on at the moment,” a direct nod to the tee Swift wore in her “22” music video.

As expected, Swifties absolutely lost it in the comments.

“OMG IT’S HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM,” one wrote. “YES YES YES WE PRAYED FOR THIS!!!!!!!!!” added another. A third chimed in, “WE ARE SO BACK BABY.”

The teaser comes just a week after Swift announced The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, a theatrical event running October 3–5 featuring the world premiere of her “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos and more.

And with just one week to go until the album drops, I’ve got one question: What else is up her sequined sleeve?

