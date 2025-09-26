Taylor Swift Is Making a Return to TV (& the Announcement Has Easter Eggs Everywhere)

Taylor Swift just keeps the surprises coming ahead of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl. So far, we’ve gotten limited-edition deluxe CDs and vinyls, an orange cardigan that sent Swifties into a full-blown frenzy and even a movie. And now? She’s adding a TV appearance to the mix.

By all accounts, it looks like the pop icon, 35, is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6. And how do we know? Let’s just say the Easter eggs are not subtle.

On Thursday, September 25, Fallon, 51, teased the appearance in a cheeky, Vegas-inspired Instagram video packed with nods to Swift. In the clip, he’s seen playing roulette, placing chips on 6, 10 and 25 (aka October 6, 2025?). The wheel spins and lands on number 13, the singer's lucky number.