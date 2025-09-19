Psst: A Taylor Swift Movie Is Coming to Theaters

Taylor Swift is in full-on surprise mode—and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. After announcing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, back in August, she’s dropped everything from limited-edition deluxe CDs and vinyls to orange sweaters that sent Swifties into a frenzy. Now, she’s adding something new to the mix: a movie.
Early Friday morning, Swift, 35, took to social media to reveal The Official Release Party of a Showgirl—a special theatrical experience that will hit cinemas the same weekend her studio album drops (October 3–5). Naturally, the announcement came at exactly 12:12 ET (a nod to this being her 12th album) and featured a photo of Swift in full showgirl mode—red sequins, fringe and a dramatic headdress included.