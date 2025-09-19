About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Psst: A Taylor Swift Movie Is Coming to Theaters

For a limited time only

By Danielle Long
Published Sep 19, 2025
5:57pm
Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is in full-on surprise mode—and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. After announcing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, back in August, she’s dropped everything from limited-edition deluxe CDs and vinyls to orange sweaters that sent Swifties into a frenzy. Now, she’s adding something new to the mix: a movie.

Early Friday morning, Swift, 35, took to social media to reveal The Official Release Party of a Showgirl—a special theatrical experience that will hit cinemas the same weekend her studio album drops (October 3–5). Naturally, the announcement came at exactly 12:12 ET (a nod to this being her 12th album) and featured a photo of Swift in full showgirl mode—red sequins, fringe and a dramatic headdress included.

“I hereby invite you to a dazzling soirée,” she wrote in her post. “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3–Oct 5 only in cinemas.”

So what exactly can fans expect from this event? For starters, the world premiere of the music video for her new single, "The Fate of Ophelia."

Swift also teased "never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl."

The "So High School" singer concluded the post with a bit of fan dress code inspo. “Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged.”

Whether you’re in it for the music, the visuals, the fan theories, or just a good excuse to wear sequins on a weeknight, this is looking like another Swiftie moment to remember.

Tickets are officially on sale at releasepartyofashowgirl.com.

