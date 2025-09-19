Psst: A Taylor Swift Movie Is Coming to Theaters

“I hereby invite you to a dazzling soirée,” she wrote in her post. “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3–Oct 5 only in cinemas.”

So what exactly can fans expect from this event? For starters, the world premiere of the music video for her new single, "The Fate of Ophelia."

Swift also teased "never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl."

The "So High School" singer concluded the post with a bit of fan dress code inspo. “Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged.”