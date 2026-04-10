Taylor Swift Steps Out in Chic Carolyn Bessette-Inspired Outfit—and I Need It ASAP

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy may have passed away 27 years ago, but her style influence remains—especially since the limited FX series Love Story hit the small screen in February. The Calvin Klein publicist was the epitome of '90s chic, with her wardrobe full of minimalist blacks and whites with the occasional Levi's denim. As a New Yorker, I can attest that the girls are clamoring to recreate her looks. And it seems that global pop stars aren't immune, either.

Taylor Swift was recently photographed out and about, presumably in New York City, if that green scaffolding tells me anything. Her outfit consisted of a black camisole, white silk maxi skirt, strappy black heels and a Dior Small 30 Montaigne Avenue Top Handle Bag.

Taylor Swift fashion blogger Sarah Chapelle, who runs the Instagram account @taylorswiftstyled, hazarded a guess that the top is The Row's Black Biggins Camisole ($700) and the skirt is Meshki's Sabrina design ($229)—though the latter is presently sold out except for sizes XXL and 3XL. Swift's bag is an old favorite—Dior's discontinued 30 Montaigne Avenue top handle (similar Dior style here, $3,600).

While it's not surprising the Lover singer reached for her favorite luxe brands, the beauty of a Carolyn Bessette look is that the minimalism is easy to achieve, even if you're on a budget. Below, I rounded up four pieces to get the look.